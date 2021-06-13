Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nearly 30 percent of Republicans say they won't get vaccinated: poll

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrSzl_0aTCESfm00

Nearly 30 percent of Republicans say they are not planning to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll released Sunday.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found that 52 percent of Republicans are either fully or partially vaccinated, while 6 percent plan to be vaccinated and 6 percent are undecided. Twenty-nine percent do not plan to be vaccinated, the poll found.

Meanwhile, 77 percent of Democrats said they were either fully or partially vaccinated, while 12 percent plan to be vaccinated and 6 percent are undecided. About 5 percent of Democrats say they don't plan to be vaccinated.

In regard to whether the vaccine should be mandated by employers, nearly 80 percent of Democrats polled said yes, compared with 39 percent of Republicans.

Among those in the poll who said they would not get vaccinated or are still undecided, the most people — 50 percent — said they felt the vaccine hadn't been properly tested or they were waiting to see what would happen with the vaccine. Forty percent said they didn’t trust the government, while 30 percent said they didn’t trust science or drug companies.

Eleven percent of those polled said they believe that because they've had COVID-19, they're now immune from the virus.

The poll comes as vaccination rates across the U.S. plummet and public health officials and the White House embark on a push to vaccinate hard-to-reach Americans. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 64 percent of American adults are at least partially vaccinated.

But conspiracy theories and misinformation have circulated since the vaccines were released, complicating that effort.

Anti-vaccine activists and some Republicans have already started to support calls to make it harder to mandate the vaccine. According to USA Today, legislation that would make it illegal to mandate a vaccine have been introduced by lawmakers in over 40 states.

One example is an Ohio lawmaker who introduced in April the Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, which would protect individuals from being discriminated against if they chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has come out against the bill.

During a hearing in the Ohio legislature over the bill, a nurse claimed that the vaccine made her "magnetic" as she attempted to get a bobby pin and key to stick to her. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already debunked the theory, saying that vaccines can't make you magnetic.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted between June 8 and June 10 among a nationally representative sample of 2,037 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

240K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nine Percent#Legislature#Vaccination#Cbs News#Democrats#The White House#Americans#Usa Today#The Enact Vaccine Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Americans split on workplace vaccine mandates: poll

Americans are narrowly divided on whether companies should be allowed to require employees to prove their vaccination status before returning to work in person, according to a new poll. A total of 52 percent of Americans say they support requiring proof of vaccine status to return to places of employment,...
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Vax-a-Million Ends As Vaccinations Stall

The Ohio Vax-a-Million's impact fades, while vaccination rates remain unchanged. Governor Mike DeWine's announcement of the vaccination incentive program on May 12 resulted in a 43% increase in state vaccinations over the previous week. However, vaccination rates have declined since then.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Disturbing COVID Warning

America may be done with coronavirus but the coronavirus is not done with America. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just predicted the new Delta variant would become the predominant one in the USA. This is troubling news: The variant, first identified in India, is more transmissible that other forms of the virus, and more dangerous in certain ways. This is why Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, went on CNN to sound an alarm. Read on for the 5 things you need to know to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Democrats seek new ways to expand Medicaid in holdout states

Congressional Democrats are pushing legislation that would expand Medicaid in states that have so far refused to do so, seeking to fill one of the major remaining holes in the Affordable Care Act. There are currently 12 states where Republicans have refused to accept the expansion of Medicaid eligibility provided...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Beware language and the art of manipulation

Most of the news itself is not “fake,” but sometimes the way it is presented — intentionally or not — can lead to false conclusions to advance or preserve a narrative. President Biden , in his recent address at the U.S. Air Force Base in Suffolk, England, stated and answered this question, “Y’know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Expanding child tax credit could lift 4 million children out of poverty: analysis

A permanent expansion of the child tax credit could lift more than 4 million children out of poverty, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The advocacy group’s annual report, which measures child wellbeing in all 50 states, found that expanding the tax credit would help millions of children whose families were hard hit by the coronavirus recession. About 12 million children in the U.S. live below the poverty line.
Public Healthneusenews.com

As COVID-19 variant of concern spreads rapidly, health officials urge North Carolinians to get vaccinated

RALEIGH — There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more dangerous new Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the United States, including in North Carolina. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a ‘variant of concern’ because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants. Early studies from the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress must act to correct flaws in the First Step Act

A unanimous Supreme Court last week held that people convicted of certain low-level crack cocaine offenses are not eligible for resentencing under the First Step Act, a sentencing reform bill passed in 2018 with bipartisan support that was meant to provide retroactive relief to those serving sentences for crack-cocaine offenses. According to the court, the result turned on a legislative omission — one that Congress can and must correct immediately in the interest of justice.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Sunday shows - Voting rights, infrastructure in the spotlight

Voting rights and infrastructure dominated the Sunday morning political shows, with multiple guests weighing in on both topics. Republican lawmakers criticized a sweeping, Democratic-backed election reform bill while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he and President Biden are focused on working families in negotiations for a massive infrastructure package. Read...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Investing in lives this World Refugee Day

Each year, the president provides a report to Congress on the proposed number of refugees to be admitted to the United States in the coming fiscal year. This report is mandated by immigration law and essentially makes the case for who should be resettled in the United States as a refugee. The information includes descriptions of refugee populations, conflicts, and crises as well as analyses of the social, economic, and demographic impact refugee admissions will have on the United States.
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Hill

Who's taking care of your kids on Father's Day?

Another holiday is coming — Father’s Day, which was founded in Spokane, Washington, in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in honor of her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children as a single parent. Raising children in America is hard. We are the gold standard for many things,...