What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jackson

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

TRENDING NOW

Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists PC - 6/10/21 Kevin Barclay, CEO of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. talks about winning the Jackson Chamber Small Business Employee of the Year 2020 award for his leadership during the pandemic. They grew 3 clinic locations in 2020 and may be adding 2 more in 2021. They are currently hiring all positions from PTs to Clinic Aides to Front Office staff to help them grow. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (517) 202-2175. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Overstressed and unpaid, 1.3M in Michigan care for relatives amid aging crisis JACKSON ─ As is her habit, Cathy Moore called out as she made her way through the kitchen toward the living room where her mother lay in a hospital bed. “Hey, Puddin’, how are we today?” she asked, using her nickname for 92-year-old Willie Mae Dunlap, whose eyes fluttered in recognition of her daughter’s arrival. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Klavon’s saluting Jackson-area teachers with free coffee for a week JACKSON, MI -- As the school year ends, Klavon’s Pizzeria & Pub wants to salute Jackson-area teachers with free coffee. The eatery at 1361 E. McDevitt Ave. opened a coffee drive-thru in April. Teachers can enjoy this new feature and start their summer with a free tall hot or iced Zingerman’s coffee by showing their school ID. Read more

LOCAL PICK