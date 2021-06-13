Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Life in Fairfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Matyas: Ripple effects not likely as state agency delays plan to change Covid workplace restrictions FAIRFIELD — The state department in charge of workplace safety has delayed its decision to ease Covid-related restrictions. The Division of Occupational Safety and Health on Wednesday night walked back its June 3 decision that would have eased masking and social distancing requirements approved in concert with the Governor's Office cancellation Tuesday of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Back in the Day: Fairfield pizza place timeline: Part 1 "Pizza is like sex: when it's hot, it's great. When it's cold . . . still pretty good!" — Fairfielder Bruce Gross. I put together a Fairfield Fast Food Timeline a couple of years ago. I specifically left pizza joints off the list because I planned to eventually write this column.

Agency: Visiting outdoors is great, but leave no trace FAIRFIELD — June is Great Outdoors Month and the U.S. Geological Survey wants anyone heading out to those wild spaces to leave them as they are found. "USGS scientists are studying how visitors are impacting protected natural areas and providing recommendations for land managers as they develop mitigation strategies," Jeff Marion, a USGS research ecologist, said in a statement. "By using sound science, the most effective decisions can be made to preserve the nation's parks, forests and wilderness and allow everyone to enjoy these treasured landscapes."

