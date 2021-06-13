Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chico, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New COVID-19 variant in our area has some people concerned CHICO, Calif. - People are ready to return back to a normal life but not without concern as a new variant was detected in Butte County Wednesday. The manager at Ellis Art and Engineering Supply said the gamma variant, previously called the Brazil variant, does concern her. Jenny Herman was...

Mary West: Exploring Upper Bidwell Park Upper Bidwell Park near Chico is a great escape. I checked it out between storms recently and had to share the view with you. Upper Bidwell Park is located just outside the city of Chico. From downtown you can look off into the distance and see the green bluffs that beg you to leave the bustle of town and find a trail.

Local author hopes to relocate feral felines off of Pleasant Valley High School campus CHICO — Sarah Downs had always loved animals. It was a passion she took after her father. Growing up, Downs said her father would often bring home cats, dogs and "all kinds of things.". Now, Downs is trying to help relocate a group of feral cats that have made Pleasant...

