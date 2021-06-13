Cancel
Chico, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 7 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chico, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Chico area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Butte County / actionnewsnow.com

New COVID-19 variant in our area has some people concerned

New COVID-19 variant in our area has some people concerned

CHICO, Calif. - People are ready to return back to a normal life but not without concern as a new variant was detected in Butte County Wednesday. The manager at Ellis Art and Engineering Supply said the gamma variant, previously called the Brazil variant, does concern her. Jenny Herman was... Read more

Comments
avatar

We can be sure then, that the obstinate as a mule people, with their, "I want my freedom back", will be infecting others all over the place like a Typhoid Mary. Politicizing a human health issue, is the order of the day for the cult. Oye vey!

2 replies

avatar

thats what they want, to concern you, to scare you. free thinking people are dangerous to this so called democracy.

1 like

Chico / theunion.com

Mary West: Exploring Upper Bidwell Park

Mary West: Exploring Upper Bidwell Park

Upper Bidwell Park near Chico is a great escape. I checked it out between storms recently and had to share the view with you. Upper Bidwell Park is located just outside the city of Chico. From downtown you can look off into the distance and see the green bluffs that beg you to leave the bustle of town and find a trail. Read more

Chico / orovillemr.com

Local author hopes to relocate feral felines off of Pleasant Valley High School campus

Local author hopes to relocate feral felines off of Pleasant Valley High School campus

CHICO — Sarah Downs had always loved animals. It was a passion she took after her father. Growing up, Downs said her father would often bring home cats, dogs and “all kinds of things.”. Now, Downs is trying to help relocate a group of feral cats that have made Pleasant... Read more

Chico, CAPosted by
Chico Updates

Chico events coming up

1. Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet; 2. Day 1 - 2021 June Public Auction. Chico, California CA; 3. 90s Themed Margarita Crawl; 4. Call for Art: Chico Print Party; 5. Blunts & Blondes - Chico, CA;