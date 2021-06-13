Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Greenville sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Greenville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Greenville / anchorofgold.com

Better Know a Super Regional Opponent: The ECU Pirates

Better Know a Super Regional Opponent: The ECU Pirates

The School: East Carolina University. Location: Greenville, NC. The Mascot: Someone who robs from ships and/or illegally downloads movies. Poor hygiene. Smells of rum. Oft missing an eye and/or limb. Record: 43-15; 20-8 in the American. How’d they get here? #1 seed in the Greenville Regional (at large bid). They... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Greenville / reflector.com

ECU-VANDERBILT: Players to watch

ECU-VANDERBILT: Players to watch

One of two sixth-year seniors for ECU, Bridges’ value to the Pirates includes his steady and emotional performance during the Greenville Regional a week ago and also his experience from the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional. Bridges pitched in each of ECU’s three regional games, totaling 4.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Nashville / piratemedia1.com

ECU set to face Vanderbilt in Nashville Super Regional

ECU set to face Vanderbilt in Nashville Super Regional

The No.13 ranked East Carolina University Pirates baseball team (44-15, 20-8 American Athletic Conference) will travel to Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee, for a three-game series against the Vanderbilt University Commodores (43-15, 19-10 Southeastern Conference) in the Nashville Super Regional from June 11 through June 13. The Pirates won the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Greenville / anchorofgold.com

Better Know a Super Regional Opponent: The ECU Pirates

Better Know a Super Regional Opponent: The ECU Pirates

The School: East Carolina University. Location: Greenville, NC. The Mascot: Someone who robs from ships and/or illegally downloads movies. Poor hygiene. Smells of rum. Oft missing an eye and/or limb. Record: 43-15; 20-8 in the American. How’d they get here? #1 seed in the Greenville Regional (at large bid). They... Read more

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
17
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Greenville, NCPosted by
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Hardy V Plan<p><strong>For open house information, contact CAROLYN MCLAWHORN, CAROLYN MCLAWHORN REALTY at 252-355-5805</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Wilmington features a first-floor office, a formal