Trending lifestyle headlines in Fargo

Rosewild's head chef to serve elevated versions of familiar Fargo favorites FARGO -- When Austin Covert says he is excited to be in Fargo, you actually believe him. The Michigan native, who is executive chef of the Rosewild restaurant and the Jasper Hotel's dining services, radiates energy and enthusiasm. The Jasper Hotel, located in the new RDO Tower, opens to the public June 24. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Get out this weekend in Fargo-Moorhead FARGO — Scorching temperatures lately have made it clear that summer is here to stay, at least for a few months, and there are many ways to get out and about to enjoy the sun this weekend. If you're hungry, two different Fargo parking lots are hosting celebrations of food... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Fargo Cass Public Health to host walk-in child immunization clinics FARGO — Fargo Cass Public Health encourages parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on immunizations for school entry in the fall. North Dakota state law requires students in grades kindergarten through 12 to meet a minimum number of required immunizations before entering school. FCPH suggests parents review vaccine... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE