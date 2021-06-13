Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redding, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Redding

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 7 days ago

(REDDING, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Redding, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Redding / krcrtv.com

Want free stuff? Companies offering freebies to vaccinated Californians

Want free stuff? Companies offering freebies to vaccinated Californians

REDDING, Calif. — California health officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the state has been offering incentives and even a lottery to encourage people to get vaccinated. Now some companies are joining the effort and celebrating the state's reopening too. Everyone 12-year-old and older is eligible... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Redding / weedmaps.com

The strains that made Wonderbrett

The strains that made Wonderbrett

During a road trip in late 2020, I was driving through Redding, California on a 12-hour journey back to Seattle with a need for something fire and affordable. I made the decision to stop at Vibe by California to see what they might have for the boy, and man oh man did I find an absolute gem: Wonderbrett's Pink Picasso. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Redding / youtube.com

Eaglet Status Updates: 6/11/21 6am Pacific - The Redding Eagles

Eaglet Status Updates: 6/11/21 6am Pacific - The Redding Eagles

Thank you to all of the viewers, chatters, regulars, moderators and FORE team members who contribute to the good of the eagle community! Their observations and contributions make these videos possible! This channel documents Liberty, Guardian, and their three eaglets, the Redding Bald Eagles at Turtle Bay, in Redding, California. All video clips are from Friends of the Redding Eagles and are used by permission. Please subscribe to the Friends of the Redding Eagles channel on YouTube and support their cause. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwAQxsF3Vgf6Vbrfen-Sm7A Liberty (female) is 22 years old. Guardian (male) is 7 years old. *Video to distinguish Liberty from Guardian: https://youtu.be/i1yoyOAbIgU Eaglets Names: #1-Honor (3/21/21); #2-Glory (3/22/21); #3-Rebel (3/24/21) Guardian is Liberty's 3rd mate, they first paired up in February 2019 after 2nd mate disappeared. Liberty's Mates: 1st mate~ Patriot 2004-2013; 2nd mate~ Spirit 2013-2019; 3rd mate Guardian 2019-present. Liberty has raised 21 offspring from egg to fledging, including 3 sets of triplets '09 -'10 - '15. Liberty has built 5 nests since 2005: 2 at Turtle Bay Area in Cottonwood trees (current nest 90 feet up), 3 at Riverview Golf & Country Club in Gray Pine Trees (alternate nest site). 2020-2021 Nesting Season: Eggs laid 2/10, 2/13 & 2/16 Hatchings: 3/21, 3/22, & 3/24 Link to the GoFundMe Redding Eaglecam Fund for Maintenance, Upgrades & Monthly Internet Fees: https://www.gofundme.com/f/redding-ea... Please refer to the Friends of the Redding Eagles YouTube page for information on mailing donation checks. Camera Model: Axis 5525-e PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) Eaglecam installed on September 25, 2020 by FORE and funded by donations to the GoFundMe Redding Eaglecam Campaign. Link to the Friends of the Redding Eagles Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofthe... *Link to the Hancock Wildlife Discussion Forum: https://forum.hancockwildlife.org/vie... *Link to all of Gary's Eagle Videos of the Redding Eagle Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9hD... *Link to hundreds of videos of Liberty & her previous mates & offspring: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwAQ... Defense Nest Dense Intruder Nest Intruder Nest Alert Intruder Alert Nest news News Coot escape 2 Crop Eagle Crop Education Hot Landing Crash Landing Coming in hot Art Ducko Aggressive Defensive Unusual Feeding Behavior Behave Coot escape II The Great Coot Escape II The Great Coot Escape 2 Another coot escapes A second coot escapes Coot escape The Great Coot Escape Redding Eagles Redding Bald Eagles Redding California Famous Eagles Liberty Guardian Bald Eagle Eagles Tutorial Feature Nest Eggs Hatch Eaglet Eaglets 2021 Nestling Nestlings Hatchling Hatchlings Reverse landing Pip 3 Eaglets Three Eaglets Eagle Triplets 3 eagles Three eagles #ReddingEagles #BaldEagle #ReddingBaldEagles Read more

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

Redding, CA
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Redding, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Mckinney Bulletin

Trending lifestyle headlines in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Mckinney, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Roseburg, ORPosted by
Roseburg News Beat

Your Roseburg lifestyle news

(ROSEBURG, OR) Life in Roseburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Redding, CAPosted by
Redding News Flash

Live events on the horizon in Redding

1. 4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat; 2. Vine and Dine For Parks; 3. Gamer Files: K/D Ratio and Modakku Anthologies Book Launch; 4. Cooking With Sizzle! - Cooking Classes featuring Chef Pam Buono; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
California StateAccuWeather

Extreme drought leads to intriguing discovery at bottom of Calif. lake

An underwater sonar company testing its equipment at Folsom Lake, outside Sacramento, California, made a shocking discovery: the remains of a mostly intact plane gently resting on the lakebed. "I saw something that wasn't normal," Tyler Atkinson, a Seafloor Systems employee, told local CBS News affiliate KOVR. After an investigation...
IndustryPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Fargo News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Life in Fargo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Killeen, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.