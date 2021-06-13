Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Redding
Want free stuff? Companies offering freebies to vaccinated Californians
REDDING, Calif. — California health officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the state has been offering incentives and even a lottery to encourage people to get vaccinated. Now some companies are joining the effort and celebrating the state's reopening too. Everyone 12-year-old and older is eligible... Read more
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
The strains that made Wonderbrett
During a road trip in late 2020, I was driving through Redding, California on a 12-hour journey back to Seattle with a need for something fire and affordable. I made the decision to stop at Vibe by California to see what they might have for the boy, and man oh man did I find an absolute gem: Wonderbrett's Pink Picasso. Read more
Eaglet Status Updates: 6/11/21 6am Pacific - The Redding Eagles
Thank you to all of the viewers, chatters, regulars, moderators and FORE team members who contribute to the good of the eagle community! Their observations and contributions make these videos possible! This channel documents Liberty, Guardian, and their three eaglets, the Redding Bald Eagles at Turtle Bay, in Redding, California. All video clips are from Friends of the Redding Eagles and are used by permission. Please subscribe to the Friends of the Redding Eagles channel on YouTube and support their cause. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwAQxsF3Vgf6Vbrfen-Sm7A Liberty (female) is 22 years old. Guardian (male) is 7 years old. *Video to distinguish Liberty from Guardian: https://youtu.be/i1yoyOAbIgU Eaglets Names: #1-Honor (3/21/21); #2-Glory (3/22/21); #3-Rebel (3/24/21) Guardian is Liberty's 3rd mate, they first paired up in February 2019 after 2nd mate disappeared. Liberty's Mates: 1st mate~ Patriot 2004-2013; 2nd mate~ Spirit 2013-2019; 3rd mate Guardian 2019-present. Liberty has raised 21 offspring from egg to fledging, including 3 sets of triplets '09 -'10 - '15. Liberty has built 5 nests since 2005: 2 at Turtle Bay Area in Cottonwood trees (current nest 90 feet up), 3 at Riverview Golf & Country Club in Gray Pine Trees (alternate nest site). 2020-2021 Nesting Season: Eggs laid 2/10, 2/13 & 2/16 Hatchings: 3/21, 3/22, & 3/24 Link to the GoFundMe Redding Eaglecam Fund for Maintenance, Upgrades & Monthly Internet Fees: https://www.gofundme.com/f/redding-ea... Please refer to the Friends of the Redding Eagles YouTube page for information on mailing donation checks. Camera Model: Axis 5525-e PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) Eaglecam installed on September 25, 2020 by FORE and funded by donations to the GoFundMe Redding Eaglecam Campaign. Link to the Friends of the Redding Eagles Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofthe... *Link to the Hancock Wildlife Discussion Forum: https://forum.hancockwildlife.org/vie... *Link to all of Gary's Eagle Videos of the Redding Eagle Family: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9hD... *Link to hundreds of videos of Liberty & her previous mates & offspring: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwAQ... Defense Nest Dense Intruder Nest Intruder Nest Alert Intruder Alert Nest news News Coot escape 2 Crop Eagle Crop Education Hot Landing Crash Landing Coming in hot Art Ducko Aggressive Defensive Unusual Feeding Behavior Behave Coot escape II The Great Coot Escape II The Great Coot Escape 2 Another coot escapes A second coot escapes Coot escape The Great Coot Escape Redding Eagles Redding Bald Eagles Redding California Famous Eagles Liberty Guardian Bald Eagle Eagles Tutorial Feature Nest Eggs Hatch Eaglet Eaglets 2021 Nestling Nestlings Hatchling Hatchlings Reverse landing Pip 3 Eaglets Three Eaglets Eagle Triplets 3 eagles Three eagles #ReddingEagles #BaldEagle #ReddingBaldEagles Read more