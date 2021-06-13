Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Charlottesville
VHSL associate executive director announces retirement
Charlottesville — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic calendar. Dolan joined the VHSL staff as an assistant director in 2007 before assuming the assistant director of compliance in 2013, overseeing compliance and interpretations of VHSL rules and regulations, eligibility cases and appeals, and state responsibilities for basketball and tennis. He became Associate Executive Director in 2017. Read more
Softball scores trio of wins
The Louisa Lions’ softball team picked up a home win over Western Albemarle and defeated Monticello and Charlottesville on the road to bring their season record to 9-2. The Lions defeated the Western Albemarle Warriors 17-0 on June 8. Savannah Bragg scored in the first inning to get the Lions on the scoreboard, then they got things moving in the second inning, putting up 11 runs. Read more
Hoos Well-Positioned for More Success
CHARLOTTESVILLE –– In May 2005, Lars Tiffany was in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse team, on the verge of a huge victory, suffered an excruciating loss to Johns Hopkins. UVA scored with 12.9 seconds left to take an 8-7 lead... Read more
Tom Sox win third straight in rain shortened game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A six-run second inning proved to be all the Tom Sox needed as they win their third straight in a rain shortened game over the Braves 6-2. Charlottesville entered the bottom of the second down 1-0, but would put the first five batters of the inning on base. Ryan Dyal started the scoring for the Tom Sox with an RBI-double to left field to tie the game at 1-1. Dyal would later come in to score on the go-ahead run off an RBI-single from Matt Matthew before Kam Kameron followed up with an RBI-single to make it a 3-1 game. Later in the second Makenzie Pate kept the runs flowing with a deep double to left field and then Garrett Spikes finished the rally with an RBI-single of his own to go up 6-1. Read more