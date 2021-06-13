Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Charlottesville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Charlottesville sports. For more stories from the Charlottesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

VHSL associate executive director announces retirement Charlottesville — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has announced Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic calendar. Dolan joined the VHSL staff as an assistant director in 2007 before assuming the assistant director of compliance in 2013, overseeing compliance and interpretations of VHSL rules and regulations, eligibility cases and appeals, and state responsibilities for basketball and tennis. He became Associate Executive Director in 2017. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Softball scores trio of wins The Louisa Lions’ softball team picked up a home win over Western Albemarle and defeated Monticello and Charlottesville on the road to bring their season record to 9-2. The Lions defeated the Western Albemarle Warriors 17-0 on June 8. Savannah Bragg scored in the first inning to get the Lions on the scoreboard, then they got things moving in the second inning, putting up 11 runs. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Hoos Well-Positioned for More Success CHARLOTTESVILLE –– In May 2005, Lars Tiffany was in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse team, on the verge of a huge victory, suffered an excruciating loss to Johns Hopkins. UVA scored with 12.9 seconds left to take an 8-7 lead... Read more

LATEST NEWS