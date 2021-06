Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Paris St Germain on a three-year contract following his departure from Anfield. The Holland midfielder, who turns 31 later this year, failed to agree new terms with the Reds after negotiations hit an impasse over salary and length of the new deal because of his age and he said his farewells in front of a crowd of 10,000 in the final match of the season at home to Crystal Palace.