Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Provo

What does CFB Playoff expansion to 12 teams mean for BYU, Utah, Utah State? BYU coach Kalani Sitake watches during BYU pro day in Provo on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — After less than a decade, the College Football Playoff is going to expand. OK, not officially. But the path has been set for the... Read more

BYU Football Offers Tei Nacua, Younger Brother To Puka And Samson PROVO, Utah – Could we see another member of the Nacua family join the BYU football program after Puka and Samson’s days are over in Provo? It’s possible. Tei Nacua, a class of 2024 wide receiver prospect from Timpview High School received an offer from BYU this week. The 6-foot-2,... Read more

Teen Drowns During Water Polo Practice SPRINGVILLE, Utah – City officials have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has died after going underwater during practice for the Springville City water polo team. Patrick Monney, Director of Administrative Services for Springville City, said the drowning happened between 5:30-6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Springville recreation center. When the... Read more

