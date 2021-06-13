Cancel
Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Provo

(PROVO, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Provo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Provo sports. For more stories from the Provo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Utah / ksl.com

What does CFB Playoff expansion to 12 teams mean for BYU, Utah, Utah State?

BYU coach Kalani Sitake watches during BYU pro day in Provo on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — After less than a decade, the College Football Playoff is going to expand. OK, not officially. But the path has been set for the... Read more

Provo / kslsports.com

BYU Football Offers Tei Nacua, Younger Brother To Puka And Samson

PROVO, Utah – Could we see another member of the Nacua family join the BYU football program after Puka and Samson’s days are over in Provo? It’s possible. Tei Nacua, a class of 2024 wide receiver prospect from Timpview High School received an offer from BYU this week. The 6-foot-2,... Read more

Springville / ksltv.com

Teen Drowns During Water Polo Practice

SPRINGVILLE, Utah – City officials have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has died after going underwater during practice for the Springville City water polo team. Patrick Monney, Director of Administrative Services for Springville City, said the drowning happened between 5:30-6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Springville recreation center. When the... Read more

Provo / youtube.com

Bee Money Skate board video 1

Read more

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at these homes on the market in Provo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Enjoy a new home close to waves and water fun when you move to scenic Saratoga Springs! Offering
What's up: Top news in Provo

(PROVO, UT) What’s going on in Provo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Top Provo sports news

(PROVO, UT) Provo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Provo sports. For more stories from the Provo area, click here.
Top Provo news stories

(PROVO, UT) What’s going on in Provo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Provo area, click here.