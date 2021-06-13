Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Times
 7 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tuscaloosa's Dr. James Robinson wins SEC award as part of its COVID-19 medical task force

It was uncharted territory. There was no past model to study, no glimpse into what the future held. And there was pressure that millions of lives depended on. Millions of dollars in revenue were at stake, as well. Those issues were just the tip of the iceberg when Tuscaloosa’s Dr.... Read more

FIRST LOOK: 205 Restaurant and Bar opens in new Homewood Suites by Hilton in Tuscaloosa

Though it's on the top floor of the new downtown Homewood Suites by Hilton, the 205 Restaurant and Bar hopes to bring in locals as well as guests, sampling the upscale pub food, craft cocktails and beers, each with an emphasis on location. Hence 205, west-central Alabama's area code, with... Read more

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 30,722 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more

Take a look at the master plan for Snow Hinton Park

Changes will eventually be coming to Snow Hinton Park. With a master plan that was finalized earlier this year, Tuscaloosa area residents will have an idea of what improvements to expect. The 40-acre park is Tuscaloosa's most visible park, nestled on McFarland Boulevard adjacent to the University Mall and backed... Read more

ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tuscaloosa gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) According to Tuscaloosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1051 Mcfarland Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.