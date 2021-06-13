What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Tuscaloosa's Dr. James Robinson wins SEC award as part of its COVID-19 medical task force It was uncharted territory. There was no past model to study, no glimpse into what the future held. And there was pressure that millions of lives depended on. Millions of dollars in revenue were at stake, as well. Those issues were just the tip of the iceberg when Tuscaloosa’s Dr.... Read more

FIRST LOOK: 205 Restaurant and Bar opens in new Homewood Suites by Hilton in Tuscaloosa Though it's on the top floor of the new downtown Homewood Suites by Hilton, the 205 Restaurant and Bar hopes to bring in locals as well as guests, sampling the upscale pub food, craft cocktails and beers, each with an emphasis on location. Hence 205, west-central Alabama's area code, with... Read more

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 30,722 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more

