Arsenal have seen their first bid rejected for a 21-year-old who is already captain of his club, though a deal still remains on the cards, per reports. Arsenal are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements after several of their current stars have been tipped to leave. Granit Xhaka was thought to be close to linking up with Jose Mourinho at Roma. The Portuguese is a big admirer of Xhaka, though the latest report revealed a disconnect between the two clubs in negotiations.