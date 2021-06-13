Cancel
Lifestyle wrap: Manchester

Manchester Bulletin
date 2021-06-13
(MANCHESTER, NH) Life in Manchester has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Manchester / ledgertranscript.com

State lawmakers have approved plans for about $160 million in new federal aid flowing to the state under the American Rescue Plan. The money is earmarked for a range of projects, ranging from drinking water and mental health, to defraying the costs of prosecuting abuse cases at what is now the Sununu Youth Services Center. Read more

Manchester / manchesterinklink.com

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, June 10, 2021, DHHS announced 51 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 30 people who tested positive by PCR test and 21 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 345 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are... Read more

Manchester / nhpr.org

Anne Carle’s workday begins with a screen of red, green and yellow boxes. The red ones mean higher risk patients. Carle is a telehealth nurse and RN at Cornerstone VNA in Rochester. She starts to make calls. After a chaotic transition to telehealth and more than a year of the... Read more

Manchester / seacoastonline.com

I am a retired OB/GYN and abortion provider who practiced for 35 years in Manchester. I have reviewed amendment HB2 in the NH budget bill and find that it is an onerous, dangerous piece of legislation limiting access to abortion care for the women of NH. The bill prohibits “late... Read more

With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

