Athens, GA

Sports wrap: Athens

Posted by 
Athens Times
Athens Times
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Athens sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Athens sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Georgia / dawgpost.com

Former 5-Star WR Demetris Robertson Leaving Georgia Bulldogs

Former 5-Star WR Demetris Robertson Leaving Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Demetris Robertson, a Savannah native entering his sixth and final year or eligibility of college football, is leaving the Georgia Bulldogs. Robertson is headed to the transfer portal. That’s according to a report from Jake Rowe at 247Sports. Dawg Post has not confirmed the report. UGA officials didn’t respond to our attempt to confirm the news. Insiders tell us that Robertson was at practice on Thursday. Read more

Georgia / ajc.com

Georgia may well have best QB situation in SEC

Georgia may well have best QB situation in SEC

ATHENS — Funny how things work out. That’s especially the case when it comes to the modern-day recruitment and acquisition of quarterbacks. Think about it. If things had worked out differently, Georgia might have Matt Corral as its starting quarterback for 2021. Instead, the Bulldogs ended up signing a guy named Justin Fields in 2018, the year Corral signed with Ole Miss. Read more

Athens / onlineathens.com

Men's apparel brand Onward Reserve eyes name, image and likeness deals with UGA athletes

Men's apparel brand Onward Reserve eyes name, image and likeness deals with UGA athletes

College athletes won’t be able to cash in under the new era of profiting from their name, image and likeness before July 1, but deals are already being envisioned. Onward Reserve, the men’s apparel company that started with a downtown Athens store in 2012 and now has grown to 12 stores in the Southeast, has interest in having players from UGA teams make endorsements. Read more

Athens / onlineathens.com

Athens-area coaching carousel sends Allen Osborne from Athens Christian to Prince Avenue

Athens-area coaching carousel sends Allen Osborne from Athens Christian to Prince Avenue

The offseason coaching carousel is a familiar one for many high school coaches, and the Athens area next spring will see two familiar faces coaching in brand-new places. Prince Avenue Christian has hired former Athens Christian baseball coach and athletic director Allen Osborne to lead the Wolverines’ baseball program and Athens Christian has named Heath Kennedy – whose coaching stops include Prince Avenue Christian – as the Eagles new baseball coach. Read more

Athens, GA
ABOUT

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

