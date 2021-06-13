Sports wrap: Athens

(ATHENS, GA) Athens sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Former 5-Star WR Demetris Robertson Leaving Georgia Bulldogs ATHENS - Demetris Robertson, a Savannah native entering his sixth and final year or eligibility of college football, is leaving the Georgia Bulldogs. Robertson is headed to the transfer portal. That's according to a report from Jake Rowe at 247Sports. Dawg Post has not confirmed the report. UGA officials didn't respond to our attempt to confirm the news. Insiders tell us that Robertson was at practice on Thursday.

Georgia may well have best QB situation in SEC ATHENS — Funny how things work out. That's especially the case when it comes to the modern-day recruitment and acquisition of quarterbacks. Think about it. If things had worked out differently, Georgia might have Matt Corral as its starting quarterback for 2021. Instead, the Bulldogs ended up signing a guy named Justin Fields in 2018, the year Corral signed with Ole Miss.

Men's apparel brand Onward Reserve eyes name, image and likeness deals with UGA athletes College athletes won't be able to cash in under the new era of profiting from their name, image and likeness before July 1, but deals are already being envisioned. Onward Reserve, the men's apparel company that started with a downtown Athens store in 2012 and now has grown to 12 stores in the Southeast, has interest in having players from UGA teams make endorsements.

