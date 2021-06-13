Cancel
Elgin, IL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Elgin

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 7 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Life in Elgin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Elgin area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Elgin / chicagotribune.com

Elgin News Digest

Elgin News Digest

Kane County Animal Control will hold a Rabies and Microchip Animal Clinic of the year on Saturday June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the animal control office at 4060 Keslinger Road in Geneva. The clinic will be conducted drive-thru style, with dog and cat...

Naperville / dailyherald.com

'Bring it on!': Suburban residents, visitors enjoying first day of the state's full reopening

'Bring it on!': Suburban residents, visitors enjoying first day of the state's full reopening

Welcome to the next stage of freedom. After more than a year of navigating evolving COVID-19 mandates and mitigation strategies, Illinoisans have officially entered Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan today, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic. Most social gathering restrictions are now eliminated,...

Palatine / dailyherald.com

8th location of Greater Family Health slated for Palatine

8th location of Greater Family Health slated for Palatine

The eighth full-time location of Greater Family Health -- which last month changed its name from Greater Elgin Family Care Center -- is planned for Palatine. The health center would be at 345 W. Northwest Highway, in the Stevens Point Center. It would provide primary care services and add OB-GYN and behavioral health services based on need. The 5,300-square-foot space, vacant since 2016, used to house an obstetrics/oncology clinic.

Elgin / otheplaceswego.com

Educational Fun at Elgin Public Museum

Educational Fun at Elgin Public Museum

Looking to entertain the kids and add a little learning while doing so? Head to the Elgin Public Museum in Elgin! Located at 108-acre Lords Park, the natural history museum is a fun way to learn about the history of Lords Park, earn about animals, and more!. Fun fact: Did...

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elgin Updates

Elgin events coming up

1. Equine Summer Camp; 2. Mexican Italian Night in the Beer Garden — Plank Road Tap Room; 3. Death at the Twisted Cork Tavern: A Murder Mystery Event; 4. 11am-3pm Classic Car Show and Museum Store Sale; 5. 2021 Elgin Area Firefighter's Memorial Service;
Elgin Updates

Check out these homes for sale in Elgin now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: For a moment, I want you to picture a growing family that wants to build a custom home in a safe area with an
Elgin Updates

News wrap: Headlines in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Elgin. Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Elgin area, click here.