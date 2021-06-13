Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) Life in Elgin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Elgin News Digest Kane County Animal Control will hold a Rabies and Microchip Animal Clinic of the year on Saturday June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the animal control office at 4060 Keslinger Road in Geneva. The clinic will be conducted drive-thru style, with dog and cat...

'Bring it on!': Suburban residents, visitors enjoying first day of the state's full reopening Welcome to the next stage of freedom. After more than a year of navigating evolving COVID-19 mandates and mitigation strategies, Illinoisans have officially entered Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan today, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic. Most social gathering restrictions are now eliminated,...

8th location of Greater Family Health slated for Palatine The eighth full-time location of Greater Family Health -- which last month changed its name from Greater Elgin Family Care Center -- is planned for Palatine. The health center would be at 345 W. Northwest Highway, in the Stevens Point Center. It would provide primary care services and add OB-GYN and behavioral health services based on need. The 5,300-square-foot space, vacant since 2016, used to house an obstetrics/oncology clinic.

