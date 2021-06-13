Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Sports wrap: Rochester

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 7 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Rochester area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Rochester / kaaltv.com

Rochester man celebrates 50-year running streak, third-longest in the world

Rochester man celebrates 50-year running streak, third-longest in the world

"Once I start doing something, I like to be doing it consistently and so I started running every day when I was just after tenth grade and here I am over 50 years later, still doing it," DeBoer said. DeBoer typically runs eight to twelve miles a day, even when... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Rochester / postbulletin.com

New Mayo basketball coach is a John Marshall grad

New Mayo basketball coach is a John Marshall grad

Braden Markham and his wife are both John Marshall graduates, but over time they have switched their allegiance to the south side of Rochester. Markham, who has served as a youth coach for about a decade in Rochester, was named the head boys basketball coach at Mayo on Thursday. Markham... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Rochester / postbulletin.com

Rochester's Nelson, Holcomb vault into state track and field meet

Rochester's Nelson, Holcomb vault into state track and field meet

LAKEVILLE — Nathan Nelson and Cayden Holcomb have competed against one another often this season. The intra-city rivals went toe-to-toe — or, rather, pole-to-pole — in Thursday’s Section One, Class AA boys track and field championships, and showed that they are the top pole vaulters in Section 1AA. Rochester Century’s... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Rochester / krforadio.com

One of the Best Swimming Holes in America is 2.5 Hours From Rochester

One of the Best Swimming Holes in America is 2.5 Hours From Rochester

If you're looking to cool off, you'll find one of the best swimming holes in America only 2-and-a-half hours from Rochester. Keeping your cool in the early-season Minnesota heatwave we have going can be tough here in Olmsted County, seeing as we're one of only four Minnesota counties where there aren't any naturally occurring lakes. (That's also the case for folks living in Mower, Pipestone and Rock counties too.) Read more

Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
3
Followers
19
Post
412
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related