Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bloomington

Posted by 
Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 7 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Life in Bloomington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bloomington / thehill.com

IU parents protest school's vaccine mandates

IU parents protest school's vaccine mandates

Protesters gathered at Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington on Thursday to protest the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Demonstrators held the “Rally for Medical Freedom” during a meeting of the IU Board of Trustees, demanding the school completely drop the vaccine requirements. “We’re here today to ask the Board of Trustees... Read more

Comments
avatar

If they dont want to follow mandates, I'm sure there are other schools in other states willing to accept their freedom of choice.

1 like 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

The C19 virus has a SURVIVAL RATE of 98.2 percent. The vaccine shot with its unknown side effects is more dangerous than passing from the virus. The Board of Health is responsible for abusing their power and shutting down the economy. Now the local government is receiving 44 million dollars from the federal government for their pet projects. If you’re still wearing a mask then you are the problem.

5 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bloomington / fox59.com

Protestors demand IU lifts COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Protestors demand IU lifts COVID-19 vaccination requirement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A COVID-19 vaccine is required if you’re attending Indiana University in the fall. It’s a controversial decision, and Thursday, several protestors against the mandate were making their voices heard on campus. Parents and community members gathered at the Sample Gates in hopes Indiana University would reverse their decision. Read more

Comments
avatar

Don’t attend. It’s over priced any way. Ivy tech will teach you online in most subjects at 1/2 the cost.

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bloomington / heraldtimesonline.com

New IU Health emergency service hub in Bloomington aims to fill void on west side

New IU Health emergency service hub in Bloomington aims to fill void on west side

IU Health Bloomington broke ground on its new Emergency Medical Services Headquarters last Friday. The headquarters will house administrative offices, ambulances and a vehicle service garage that will serve IU Health’s south central region, including Monroe, Lawrence and Orange counties. The new headquarters being built near North Curry Pike and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bloomington / youtube.com

Rally held against IU vaccine mandate

Rally held against IU vaccine mandate

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports. A group that includes IU parents, students, faculty and staff held a rally to try to get administrators to retract the vaccine mandate. Read more

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
18
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Lifestyle
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related