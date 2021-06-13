Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bloomington
IU parents protest school's vaccine mandates
Protesters gathered at Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington on Thursday to protest the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Demonstrators held the “Rally for Medical Freedom” during a meeting of the IU Board of Trustees, demanding the school completely drop the vaccine requirements. “We’re here today to ask the Board of Trustees... Read more
If they dont want to follow mandates, I'm sure there are other schools in other states willing to accept their freedom of choice.
The C19 virus has a SURVIVAL RATE of 98.2 percent. The vaccine shot with its unknown side effects is more dangerous than passing from the virus. The Board of Health is responsible for abusing their power and shutting down the economy. Now the local government is receiving 44 million dollars from the federal government for their pet projects. If you’re still wearing a mask then you are the problem.
Don’t attend. It’s over priced any way. Ivy tech will teach you online in most subjects at 1/2 the cost.
New IU Health emergency service hub in Bloomington aims to fill void on west side
IU Health Bloomington broke ground on its new Emergency Medical Services Headquarters last Friday. The headquarters will house administrative offices, ambulances and a vehicle service garage that will serve IU Health’s south central region, including Monroe, Lawrence and Orange counties. The new headquarters being built near North Curry Pike and... Read more
