Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bloomington

IU parents protest school's vaccine mandates Protesters gathered at Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington on Thursday to protest the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Demonstrators held the “Rally for Medical Freedom” during a meeting of the IU Board of Trustees, demanding the school completely drop the vaccine requirements. “We’re here today to ask the Board of Trustees... Read more

Protestors demand IU lifts COVID-19 vaccination requirement BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A COVID-19 vaccine is required if you’re attending Indiana University in the fall. It’s a controversial decision, and Thursday, several protestors against the mandate were making their voices heard on campus. Parents and community members gathered at the Sample Gates in hopes Indiana University would reverse their decision. Read more

New IU Health emergency service hub in Bloomington aims to fill void on west side IU Health Bloomington broke ground on its new Emergency Medical Services Headquarters last Friday. The headquarters will house administrative offices, ambulances and a vehicle service garage that will serve IU Health’s south central region, including Monroe, Lawrence and Orange counties. The new headquarters being built near North Curry Pike and... Read more

