The Nets announced Tuesday that they were indefinitely barring Kyrie Irving from all games and practices until he was “eligible to be a full participant.”. Irving, the team’s starting point guard, had faced the prospect of being able to play only on the road with the Nets this season because of local coronavirus ordinances in New York that require most individuals to be at least partially vaccinated to enter facilities such as sports arenas. The Nets play their home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO