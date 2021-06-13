Top Asheville sports news

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Rome cannot complete comeback against Asheville, falls 6-5 The Rome Braves could not stage a late-game rally, ultimately falling to the Asheville Tourists 6-5 Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome’s overall record moves to 17-16 overall. The Tourists struck first in the top of the second inning when Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to right field. At... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Pisgah ends regular season with 13-3 rout of Brevard Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah Bears had already wrapped up the Mountain Six Conference title, but with state playoff seeding on Saturday they wanted to head into the postseason with momentum. That came at the expense of the Brevard Blue Devils. Pisgah rolled to a 13-3 win after the two sides kept it close through the fourth inning. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

2024 prospect Rakease Passmore talks growing up in Florida and picking up offers ASHEVILLE, NC - I have been covering high school basketball for close to 14 years around the Southeast and some nationally. For Western North Carolina and the Asheville area, I have not seen a true freshman impact the game and dominate the competition the way that Rakease Passmore did this past season at AC Reynolds High School since Erwin High School standout Rashad McCants twenty-three years ago back in 1998. Read more

TOP VIEWED