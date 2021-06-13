Cancel
Asheville, NC

Top Asheville sports news

Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 7 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rome / northwestgeorgianews.com

Rome cannot complete comeback against Asheville, falls 6-5

Rome cannot complete comeback against Asheville, falls 6-5

The Rome Braves could not stage a late-game rally, ultimately falling to the Asheville Tourists 6-5 Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome’s overall record moves to 17-16 overall. The Tourists struck first in the top of the second inning when Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to right field. At... Read more

Brevard / wlos.com

Pisgah ends regular season with 13-3 rout of Brevard

Pisgah ends regular season with 13-3 rout of Brevard

Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah Bears had already wrapped up the Mountain Six Conference title, but with state playoff seeding on Saturday they wanted to head into the postseason with momentum. That came at the expense of the Brevard Blue Devils. Pisgah rolled to a 13-3 win after the two sides kept it close through the fourth inning. Read more

Florida / hoopseen.com

2024 prospect Rakease Passmore talks growing up in Florida and picking up offers

2024 prospect Rakease Passmore talks growing up in Florida and picking up offers

ASHEVILLE, NC - I have been covering high school basketball for close to 14 years around the Southeast and some nationally. For Western North Carolina and the Asheville area, I have not seen a true freshman impact the game and dominate the competition the way that Rakease Passmore did this past season at AC Reynolds High School since Erwin High School standout Rashad McCants twenty-three years ago back in 1998. Read more

Asheville / crawfishboxes.com

Dominant Jaime Melendez Promoted to High-A Asheville

Dominant Jaime Melendez Promoted to High-A Asheville

Early in the 2021 season, there has been no bigger revelation in the Astros farm system than 19 year old righty Jaime Melendez. An international acquisition who signed for a smaller bonus, Melendez, who hails from Pueblo, Mexico, stands just 5’8”, which in years past would’ve been considered a good reason to write him off. While there are well-documented disadvantages for shorter pitchers, in recent years teams have become more aware of the benefits that a more compact frame can provide, and as a result, Melendez’ size adds to his intrigue more than anything. Read more

Asheville, NC
With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

