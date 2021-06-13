Top Asheville sports news
Rome cannot complete comeback against Asheville, falls 6-5
The Rome Braves could not stage a late-game rally, ultimately falling to the Asheville Tourists 6-5 Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Rome's overall record moves to 17-16 overall. The Tourists struck first in the top of the second inning when Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to right field.
Pisgah ends regular season with 13-3 rout of Brevard
Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah Bears had already wrapped up the Mountain Six Conference title, but with state playoff seeding on Saturday they wanted to head into the postseason with momentum. That came at the expense of the Brevard Blue Devils. Pisgah rolled to a 13-3 win after the two sides kept it close through the fourth inning.
2024 prospect Rakease Passmore talks growing up in Florida and picking up offers
ASHEVILLE, NC - I have been covering high school basketball for close to 14 years around the Southeast and some nationally. For Western North Carolina and the Asheville area, I have not seen a true freshman impact the game and dominate the competition the way that Rakease Passmore did this past season at AC Reynolds High School since Erwin High School standout Rashad McCants twenty-three years ago back in 1998.
Dominant Jaime Melendez Promoted to High-A Asheville
Early in the 2021 season, there has been no bigger revelation in the Astros farm system than 19 year old righty Jaime Melendez. An international acquisition who signed for a smaller bonus, Melendez, who hails from Pueblo, Mexico, stands just 5'8", which in years past would've been considered a good reason to write him off. While there are well-documented disadvantages for shorter pitchers, in recent years teams have become more aware of the benefits that a more compact frame can provide, and as a result, Melendez' size adds to his intrigue more than anything.