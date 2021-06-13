Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bee County, TX

Softball tournament fundraiser helps the family of 4-year-old Knox Longoria

By Jeremiah Marshall
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3V1a_0aTCDtLU00

In Bee County, a softball tournament fundraiser was held in honor of four-year-old Knox Longoria. Friends and family share the importance of coming together in this time of need.

Several softball players gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in Beeville to not only put their athletic abilities to the test but also to use their skills to honor the Longoria family.

“Anytime anyone is here in need our community is always getting together just providing what they can,” said event coordinator Amanda Banda.

Banda says several teams were able to go head-to-head starting from eight in the morning to play where teams came from all over South Texas stretching to even Victoria and San Antonio.

Others who participated like Albert Rae who previously held a BBQ benefit say folks want to do as much as they can to help.

“I have lived here my whole life, any time family is in need we’re always here for them. That goes bee county, Beeville is always here for anybody I mean we do the best we can at any time,” said Rae.

Items like raffle tickets, merchandise, tournament entry fees, and community support will play a crucial role in assisting the Longoria family.

“Basically, to give back to the family it’s a time in need and so we’re just trying to give back the best way we can, the best way we know and softball is pretty popular in South Texas and people will pay to play so that’s pretty much what it’s for,” said Banda.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Beeville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
County
Bee County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Beeville, TX
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Hooks, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

National Guard vaccinating fans at Hooks home games

The National Guard is providing an opportunity for Hooks fans to enjoy a ball game and protect themselves from COVID-`19. The National Guard says the free COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided at all Corpus Christi Hooks home games through June 27. They will have Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson available as part of the their "Texans serving Texans" Mission.