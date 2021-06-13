Top Toms River sports news
NJ softball: Donovan Catholic primed for another dream run
TOMS RIVER – Will it be déjà vu all over again for the Donovan Catholic. It’s starting to look that way. Donovan Catholic’s 2019 team was one of the best teams in New Jersey history with a dominant run to its first ever Tournament of Champions title. The offensive firepower and stellar pitching were unmatched. Read more
Shore Conference (NJ) Baseball Friday Sectional Final Scoreboard, 6/11/21
Senior Matt Pontari pitched a six-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk and the Eagles (20-8) blanked the Mustangs (15-9) to capture their first sectional championship since 2011, when they won Central Jersey Group III. Middletown South will host South Jersey champion Clearview Monday in the Group IV semifinal. Read more
Softball: Toms River East outguns Jackson Memorial - Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals
Sixth-seeded Toms River East held off a furious comeback from third-seeded Jackson Memorial to win 8-4 in the quarterfinal round of the Ocean County Tournament in Jackson. Toms River East will next visit second-seeded Central Regional in the semifinal on Monday. Senior Nicolette DePalma was 3-for-5 with a home run... Read more
Softball: Apostolakos stars as No. 1 Donovan Catholic tops St. John Vianney - SJ Non-Public A
Top-seeded Donovan Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced to the South Jersey Non-Public A final after a 10-0 win over fourth-seeded St. John Vianney in the semifinal round in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next host third-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the sectional championship on Monday. Sophomore... Read more