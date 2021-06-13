Lifestyle wrap: Abilene

(ABILENE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

TOP VIEWED

Children's art and literacy festival parade live today ABILENE, Texas — The Children's Art and Literacy Festival parade will be happening this afternoon, and will be available to watch live on the KTXS Facebook page. This is the 9th annual Children's Art and Literacy Festival and will feature illustrator Loren Long. The festival will be hosted by the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

The Best Places in Abilene to Go Swimming The Texas sun is here for the summer and promises to heat things up. Abilene's pools are open and ready to cool you down. The Key City is very fortunate to have a good number of great swimming pools. Here's a list of the awesome pools (and pads) for you to cool off in during the dog days of summer. Read more

LATEST NEWS

CDC reports that Texas has the highest overdose rates in the US ABILENE, Texas — American Medical associations predicted high overdose numbers from opioids during the pandemic. Data from the CDC shows that to be true now. 90,000 nationwide. Texas had over 4,000 of those overdoses. That highest number among states. The data was collected from October 2019 to October 2020. "Someone... Read more

TRENDING NOW