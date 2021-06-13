Cancel
Abilene, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Abilene

Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Abilene area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Abilene / ktxs.com

Children's art and literacy festival parade live today

Children's art and literacy festival parade live today

ABILENE, Texas — The Children's Art and Literacy Festival parade will be happening this afternoon, and will be available to watch live on the KTXS Facebook page. This is the 9th annual Children's Art and Literacy Festival and will feature illustrator Loren Long. The festival will be hosted by the... Read more

Abilene / keanradio.com

The Best Places in Abilene to Go Swimming

The Best Places in Abilene to Go Swimming

The Texas sun is here for the summer and promises to heat things up. Abilene's pools are open and ready to cool you down. The Key City is very fortunate to have a good number of great swimming pools. Here's a list of the awesome pools (and pads) for you to cool off in during the dog days of summer. Read more

Texas / ktxs.com

CDC reports that Texas has the highest overdose rates in the US

CDC reports that Texas has the highest overdose rates in the US

ABILENE, Texas — American Medical associations predicted high overdose numbers from opioids during the pandemic. Data from the CDC shows that to be true now. 90,000 nationwide. Texas had over 4,000 of those overdoses. That highest number among states. The data was collected from October 2019 to October 2020. "Someone... Read more

maybe from all the drugs that are funneled in at the border? They come from somewhere!

Abilene / kacu.org

Crowds Cheer The Return Of CALF

Crowds Cheer The Return Of CALF

Abilene is emerging from the pandemic with celebrations that got put on hold last year. When organizers cancelled the 2020 Children's Art and Literacy Festival, they immediately made plans to honor the same children's book illustrator at this year's event and took an extra year to plan the fun. The... Read more

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

