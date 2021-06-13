Cancel
Stamford, CT

Stamford sports digest: Top stories today

Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 7 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Stamford / therudenreport.com

A 24 Plus A 19 Equals A Norwalk-Westhill Class LL Title Game After Semifinal Wins

STAMFORD — Next stop for Westhill and Norwalk, storied Palmer Field in Middletown – a venue where numerous high school baseball teams have accomplished their ultimate goal for years. And Saturday, the Bears and Vikings have a chance to make school history at the site. Norwalk earned the right to... Read more

Stamford / tvtechnology.com

A First: Editing Teams At Olympics Will Generate Both HDR and HD Content

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will be deploying a variety of technologies from Avid for the production of the Tokyo Olympics, including content production and media management platforms for the remote productions that will play a central role in NBC’s coverage of the games, the two companies announced this week. For the... Read more

Norwalk / ncadvertiser.com

Despite being known as baseball cities, Stamford and Norwalk schools have not brought home many state titles

Whenever someone in the state starts talking about “baseball towns,” Stamford and Norwalk are always two of the first places mentioned. With good reason, both cities have produced excellent baseball talent and have had success in Little League, Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth and American Legion. They are the hometowns of... Read more

Norwalk / gametimect.com

Norwalk, Westhill hope to add state championship to baseball legacy of towns

Whenever someone in the state starts talking about “baseball towns,” Stamford and Norwalk are always two of the first places mentioned. With good reason, both cities have produced excellent baseball talent and have had success in Little League, Cal Ripken, Babe Ruth and American Legion. They are the hometowns of... Read more

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Stamford Updates

Lifestyle wrap: Stamford

(STAMFORD, CT) Life in Stamford has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.