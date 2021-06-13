Trending local sports in Santa Barbara

Cancel
Santa Barbara Times
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara-area sports are on the move

Jaeda Spence Honored as Santa Barbara High’s Phil Womble Award Winner

Jaeda Spence Honored as Santa Barbara High’s Phil Womble Award Winner

Jaeda Spence brings positivity to everything she does as a Santa Barbara High student athlete. “Jaeda is really the heart of our team when it comes to attitude and positivity,” said Dons girls basketball coach Andrew Butcher. Spence was honored as Santa Barbara High’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics... Read more

Dons volleyball loses in Regional Semifinals

Dons volleyball loses in Regional Semifinals

Dons volleyball loses in Regional Semifinals Read more

Teddy Warrecker has been let go by Cal Poly baseball after 11 seasons

Teddy Warrecker has been let go by Cal Poly baseball after 11 seasons

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calf. - Teddy Warrecker is no longer with the Cal Poly Baseball program. Head coach Larry Lee let his assistant coach and recruiting coordinator go after 11 seasons with the Mustangs. Cal Poly went 31-25 this past season. No reason was given for the change but Cal... Read more

