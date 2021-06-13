Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Life in Santa Fe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Santa Fe area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

O’Reilly Auto Parts reaches settlement with New Mexico over alleged COVID-19 safety violations SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) reached a settlement with O’Reilly Auto Parts over alleged violations of workplace safety laws at a Lovington store related to COVID-19. NMED issued two citations to O’Reilly in January 2021 for allegedly failing to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 at its Lovington store. In July 2020, three employees at the location tested positive for the virus, one of whom died from the virus. Due to measures taken by O’Reilly at that location, no additional employees at the Lovington store have tested positive since July 22, 2020. Read more

LOCAL PICK

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 103 new cases, totaling 203,919 SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 103 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths. As of today, there are 100 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Santa Fe's Only Outdoor Pool Will Be Closed This Summer Looking to cool off from the hot summer sun? Well, Santa Fe's only outdoor pool looks like it'll be closed for the whole summer. KSFR’s Dennis Carroll reports. Santa Fe youngsters and families are going to have to find another place to cool off this summer. City councilors voted reluctantly this week to keep the city’s only outdoor pool closed because of water leaks and other problems. Read more

TOP VIEWED