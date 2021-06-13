Trending lifestyle headlines in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Vaccine rates are dropping in Pennsylvania, including in the Lehigh Valley, but ‘we still have work to do,’ health officials say There was no wait for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Allentown Fair Grounds Agri-Plex on a recent Thursday morning. The complex was mostly empty and the 68-seat waiting area had more than enough room to handle the 10 to 20 people who had just received their vaccination at anytime. Allentown Health Bureau volunteers and staff members had plenty of time to scroll on their phones, sip coffee and chat ... Read more

Local gardeners on the hunt for the Star of Bethlehem Rose. Is it in your garden? To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the city of Bethlehem, 1,000 Star of Bethlehem roses were bred in California, grown locally and went on sale for $10 a plant. The vibrant, hybrid tea rose plants grown by Pharo’s Garden Centre quickly sold out at the anniversary celebrations, said Nate Fisher, of the Lehigh Valley Rose Society. Several were planted into the Bethlehem Rose Garden and by the DAR House on Eighth Avenue in West Bethlehem. Read more

Historic Downtown Bethlehem Presents Summer Restaurant Week The First Restaurant Week with Capacity Restrictions Lifted. BETHLEHEM, PA, June 10, 2021: Capacity limits have been lifted, just in time for the return of Historic Downtown Bethlehem’s Summer Restaurant Week. Beginning on June 20th, running through June 26th, restaurants are eager to bring back guests for this exciting week as more restrictions are lifted. Read more

