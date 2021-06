In a new mock NHL expansion draft at The Athletic, the Seattle Kraken select one of several young defensemen that the Boston Bruins will inevitably have to leave unprotected. Writers Dom Luszczyszyn, Eric Duhatschek and Ryan S. Clark each made a selection for the Kraken from all 31 other teams in their seventh mock NHL Expansion Draft of the season. From the Bruins, they all land on a young, left-shot defenseman. Clark and Duhatschek select Jeremy Lauzon, while Luszczyszyn goes with Jakub Zboril.