Lake Charles, LA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lake Charles, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lake Charles area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lake Charles / facebook.com

Did you stop by the truck? 📍Broad & King St. Lake Charles, LA until 4p.m!

Lake Charles / kplctv.com

Summer camps return to Lake Area

Summer camps return to Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a year in quarantine, summer camps are now back in session for many kids in the Lake Area. Monday, Lake Area Adventures kicked off one of its week-long summer camp series. COVID-19 concerns still remain despite the desire of many summer camps to return... Read more

Lake Charles / kplctv.com

Panorama Music House hopes to be back by October with updates to building

Panorama Music House hopes to be back by October with updates to building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The front wall of Panorama Music House has been removed as part of demolition for the reconstruction of the building. This nearly 100-year-old building has been through a lot, especially with the recent hurricanes. Hurricane Laura spread bricks from the Panorama Music House all over... Read more

Lake Charles / 107jamz.com

Free Fishing Weekend Gives Unlicensed a Chance To Enjoy

Free Fishing Weekend Gives Unlicensed a Chance To Enjoy

One thing about Lake Charles is the lifestyle we have here. There is a culture like no other. Whether it's drive-thru daiquiris, crawfish boils, or just a relaxing time while fishing, you can always find something to do to occupy your time and have fun. This weekend, Louisiana residents can... Read more

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

