Trending lifestyle headlines in Lake Charles
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lake Charles, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lake Charles area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Did you stop by the truck? 📍Broad & King St. Lake Charles, LA until 4p.m! See you soon! . . . . . . #JJJamminFood #ChefJobe #LouisianaChef #LakeCharlesEats #LakeCharlesChef #LikeForLikes #ExplorePage #SouthernFood #SouthernComfort #CreoleCuisine #CreoleFood #LakeCharles #KETO #Louisiana #Jambalaya #LowCarb #Instafam #FriedCatfish #LafayetteEats #FoodNetwork #TopChef #SoulFood #Foodie #Mukbang #FoodBlogger #JJsJamminFood #FoodTruck #SmallBusiness #InstaFood
Did you stop by the truck? 📍Broad & King St. Lake Charles, LA until 4p.m! See you soon! . . . . . . #JJJamminFood #ChefJobe #LouisianaChef #LakeCharlesEats #LakeCharlesChef #LikeForLikes #ExplorePage #SouthernFood #SouthernComfort #CreoleCuisine #CreoleFood #LakeCharles #KETO #Louisiana #Jambalaya #LowCarb #Instafam #FriedCatfish #LafayetteEats #FoodNetwork #TopChef #SoulFood #Foodie #Mukbang #FoodBlogger #JJsJamminFood #FoodTruck #SmallBusiness #InstaFood Read more
Summer camps return to Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a year in quarantine, summer camps are now back in session for many kids in the Lake Area. Monday, Lake Area Adventures kicked off one of its week-long summer camp series. COVID-19 concerns still remain despite the desire of many summer camps to return... Read more
Panorama Music House hopes to be back by October with updates to building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The front wall of Panorama Music House has been removed as part of demolition for the reconstruction of the building. This nearly 100-year-old building has been through a lot, especially with the recent hurricanes. Hurricane Laura spread bricks from the Panorama Music House all over... Read more
Free Fishing Weekend Gives Unlicensed a Chance To Enjoy
One thing about Lake Charles is the lifestyle we have here. There is a culture like no other. Whether it's drive-thru daiquiris, crawfish boils, or just a relaxing time while fishing, you can always find something to do to occupy your time and have fun. This weekend, Louisiana residents can... Read more