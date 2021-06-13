Sports wrap: Yakima

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Central Washington Bike Nights Huge Success in Downtown Yakima Week #1 of Central Washington Bike Nights, Powered by Owens Harley Davidson is in the books and a fantastic time and turnout were enjoyed by all, at Mickey's Pub in Downtown Yakima!. KATS' own Todd E. Lyons, Esq. hosted the event and it was so great to once again hear... Read more

Carson Linstad's pin in finale lifts Davis wrestling to 41-35 win over Eisenhower Carson Linstad didn't expect to win and sure didn't expect to be anybody's hero on Thursday. Truth is, the Davis junior didn't even expect to compete. But when high school wrestling matches are held outside in June, plenty of strange things are obviously in play. Linstad, who accidently impaled his... Read more

The Yakima Downtown Mile is Back and Bigger Than Ever August 28th 2019 the first time whispers of a Downtown Mile began to appear. The inaugural race on June 8th was attended by people from all over the World, a German broke Washington States record and things were looking so promising for year two when Cobid-19 hit. Fast forward to 2021 it's... Read more

