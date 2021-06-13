Cancel
Sports wrap: Yakima

Yakima Post
 7 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Yakima sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Yakima / 929thebull.com

Central Washington Bike Nights Huge Success in Downtown Yakima

Central Washington Bike Nights Huge Success in Downtown Yakima

Week #1 of Central Washington Bike Nights, Powered by Owens Harley Davidson is in the books and a fantastic time and turnout were enjoyed by all, at Mickey's Pub in Downtown Yakima!. KATS' own Todd E. Lyons, Esq. hosted the event and it was so great to once again hear...

Yakima / yakimaherald.com

Carson Linstad's pin in finale lifts Davis wrestling to 41-35 win over Eisenhower

Carson Linstad's pin in finale lifts Davis wrestling to 41-35 win over Eisenhower

Carson Linstad didn't expect to win and sure didn't expect to be anybody's hero on Thursday. Truth is, the Davis junior didn't even expect to compete. But when high school wrestling matches are held outside in June, plenty of strange things are obviously in play. Linstad, who accidently impaled his...

Yakima / keyw.com

The Yakima Downtown Mile is Back and Bigger Than Ever August 28th

The Yakima Downtown Mile is Back and Bigger Than Ever August 28th

2019 the first time whispers of a Downtown Mile began to appear. The inaugural race on June 8th was attended by people from all over the World, a German broke Washington States record and things were looking so promising for year two when Cobid-19 hit. Fast forward to 2021 it's...

Bellingham / yakimaherald.com

Yakima Valley Pippins capitalize on errors, hold off Bellingham

Yakima Valley Pippins capitalize on errors, hold off Bellingham

BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley gladly accepted significant help from Bellingham to win its second straight series Thursday night. The Pippins held off a late rally from the Bells to win 6-4, scoring all of their runs thanks to Bellingham errors and passed balls. Alex Shanks doubled and hit a sacrifice fly for Yakima Valley's only two RBI.

ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

