Billings, MT

Billings sports lineup: What’s trending

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 7 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Billings sports. For more stories from the Billings area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

"Dream come true": BAC swimmers ready for U.S. Olympic Trials

The country’s best swimmers will have their biggest dreams realized over the next eight days at the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Four Montanans are in the field, including two from the Billings Aquatic Club. Read more

Pair of Billings swimmers putting Montana on the map at U.S. Olympic Trials

Peter Thompson and Ethan Harder, a pair of swimmers from the Billings Aquatic Club are set to swim with the top one percent in the sport. This is the first time the Stingrays will have two athletes representing the club at the Olympic Qualifiers, competing for a spot with USA Swimming. Read more

Billings Skyview's Robby Gress signs with Dawson Community College for track

GLENDIVE — Billings Skyview senior Robby Gress has signed with Dawson Community College to continue his track and field career, DCC announced Wednesday. Gress is mainly a hurdler, with personal records of 16.04 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.3 in the 300 hurdles. He also was the anchor leg of Skyview's boys 1,600-meter relay team and did long jump twice this past season. Read more

Instincts and intellect: Great Falls' Drew Wyman brings skills, smarts to Montana All-Stars

BILLINGS — On the basketball court, Drew Wyman’s athleticism is apparent. His mid-range game is effective, his post-up skills are efficient, and at 6-foot-5 he has the ability to play above the rim. It’s what made Great Falls High’s Wyman one of the most touted players in Class AA over... Read more

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

