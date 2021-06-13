Billings sports lineup: What’s trending

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

"Dream come true": BAC swimmers ready for U.S. Olympic Trials The country’s best swimmers will have their biggest dreams realized over the next eight days at the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Four Montanans are in the field, including two from the Billings Aquatic Club. Read more

Pair of Billings swimmers putting Montana on the map at U.S. Olympic Trials Peter Thompson and Ethan Harder, a pair of swimmers from the Billings Aquatic Club are set to swim with the top one percent in the sport. This is the first time the Stingrays will have two athletes representing the club at the Olympic Qualifiers, competing for a spot with USA Swimming. Read more

Billings Skyview's Robby Gress signs with Dawson Community College for track GLENDIVE — Billings Skyview senior Robby Gress has signed with Dawson Community College to continue his track and field career, DCC announced Wednesday. Gress is mainly a hurdler, with personal records of 16.04 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.3 in the 300 hurdles. He also was the anchor leg of Skyview's boys 1,600-meter relay team and did long jump twice this past season. Read more

