Victorville, CA

Your Victorville lifestyle news

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 7 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Victorville / airlinegeeks.com

Inside Victorville Airport, 400 Pandemic-Stricken Airliners Face an Uncertain Future

Head through the Mojave Desert and up Interstate 15 just north of Los Angeles, and you’ll find a relatively small, unsuspecting airport with no commercial air service. Airfields such as this one aren’t uncommon in California, but this particular one stands out. ComAv Technical Services, located at Southern California Logistics... Read more

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Orange County / abc7.com

INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 2% of the total population. Read more

Comments
avatar

Well smart people aren't taking it. They're injecting you with poiso that can cause blood clots, alzheimers, ALS, and other neurological disturbances. I know that wasn't the point of the article, I know it's race bating by trying to say whites have more access to getting it which is plain old bullshit.

15 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

I could care less. These aren't vaccines . These are experiments and they're the lab rats.

13 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply

Highland / highlandnews.net

El Pareja, Highland’s new Mexican restaurant

Looking for authentic Mexican food? El Pareja’s, 28924 Greenspot Road in the Stater Bros. shopping center, is the place to go. The restaurant opened last December and serves a variety of freshly made Mexican dishes including burritos (breakfast/regular/wet or mojado), breakfast, tacos, quesadillas, combination plate ($12.99) and more. On a... Read more

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
17
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Victorville, CAPosted by
Victorville Today

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(VICTORVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Victorville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.