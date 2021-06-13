Your Victorville lifestyle news
Inside Victorville Airport, 400 Pandemic-Stricken Airliners Face an Uncertain Future
Head through the Mojave Desert and up Interstate 15 just north of Los Angeles, and you’ll find a relatively small, unsuspecting airport with no commercial air service. Airfields such as this one aren’t uncommon in California, but this particular one stands out. ComAv Technical Services, located at Southern California Logistics... Read more
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol
141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies
how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers
113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies
INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19
The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 2% of the total population. Read more
Well smart people aren't taking it. They're injecting you with poiso that can cause blood clots, alzheimers, ALS, and other neurological disturbances. I know that wasn't the point of the article, I know it's race bating by trying to say whites have more access to getting it which is plain old bullshit.
15 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies
I could care less. These aren't vaccines . These are experiments and they're the lab rats.
13 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply
El Pareja, Highland’s new Mexican restaurant
Looking for authentic Mexican food? El Pareja’s, 28924 Greenspot Road in the Stater Bros. shopping center, is the place to go. The restaurant opened last December and serves a variety of freshly made Mexican dishes including burritos (breakfast/regular/wet or mojado), breakfast, tacos, quesadillas, combination plate ($12.99) and more. On a... Read more