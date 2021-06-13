Your Victorville lifestyle news

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Inside Victorville Airport, 400 Pandemic-Stricken Airliners Face an Uncertain Future Head through the Mojave Desert and up Interstate 15 just north of Los Angeles, and you’ll find a relatively small, unsuspecting airport with no commercial air service. Airfields such as this one aren’t uncommon in California, but this particular one stands out. ComAv Technical Services, located at Southern California Logistics... Read more

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19 The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 at a rate of just 2% of the total population. Read more

