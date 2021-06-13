Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Santa Maria

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 7 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Luis Obispo / newtimesslo.com

As the pandemic winds down, Central Coast cities consider the future of pandemic-era outdoor dining

As the pandemic winds down, Central Coast cities consider the future of pandemic-era outdoor dining

Even with its renowned creekside dining space, Novo Lounge and Restaurant struggled to make up for around 20 tables that were lost to indoor dining and capacity restrictions launched at the height of the pandemic. Fewer tables meant fewer customers, and that quickly led to a lot less revenue. So... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Santa Maria / kcbx.org

Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit to open at Marian, will support mental health crises

Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit to open at Marian, will support mental health crises

A new facility designed to treat people having mental health crises is opening soon at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Once it opens, the Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit, or BHOU, will be available to patients 24 hours a day. The facility will offer services like intervention, assessment, evaluation,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Santa Maria / keyt.com

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery modifies outdoor services to accommodate customers

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery modifies outdoor services to accommodate customers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues some local wineries in Santa Maria are making modifications to their services at their own pace. Managers at Riverbench Vineyard & Winery near Orcutt say they are surviving the pandemic largely through their outdoor services. "We have been doing regular tastings up... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Santa Maria / kcbx.org

Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit to open at Marian, will support mental health crises

Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit to open at Marian, will support mental health crises

A new facility designed to treat people having mental health crises is opening soon at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Once it opens, the Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit, or BHOU, will be available to patients 24 hours a day. The facility will offer services like intervention, assessment, evaluation,... Read more

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
15
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Maria, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related