Trending lifestyle headlines in Santa Maria

As the pandemic winds down, Central Coast cities consider the future of pandemic-era outdoor dining Even with its renowned creekside dining space, Novo Lounge and Restaurant struggled to make up for around 20 tables that were lost to indoor dining and capacity restrictions launched at the height of the pandemic. Fewer tables meant fewer customers, and that quickly led to a lot less revenue. So... Read more

Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit to open at Marian, will support mental health crises A new facility designed to treat people having mental health crises is opening soon at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Once it opens, the Behavioral Health Outpatient Unit, or BHOU, will be available to patients 24 hours a day. The facility will offer services like intervention, assessment, evaluation,... Read more

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery modifies outdoor services to accommodate customers SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues some local wineries in Santa Maria are making modifications to their services at their own pace. Managers at Riverbench Vineyard & Winery near Orcutt say they are surviving the pandemic largely through their outdoor services. "We have been doing regular tastings up... Read more

