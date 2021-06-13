Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Sports wrap: Killeen

Posted by 
Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 7 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Killeen sports. For more stories from the Killeen area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Killeen / kcentv.com

Ellison HS graduate biking 4,000 miles across US for cancer research

Ellison HS graduate biking 4,000 miles across US for cancer research

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's a group of students at the University of Texas at Austin who are embarking on a 70-day bike ride that will cover multiple states in hopes of raising awareness and making a difference in the ongoing fight against cancer. Chantelle Cancel is a 19-year old graduate... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Killeen / kcentv.com

Ellison HS graduate biking 4,000 miles across US for cancer research

Ellison HS graduate biking 4,000 miles across US for cancer research

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's a group of students at the University of Texas at Austin who are embarking on a 70-day bike ride that will cover multiple states in hopes of raising awareness and making a difference in the ongoing fight against cancer. Chantelle Cancel is a 19-year old graduate... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Killeen / youtube.com

EXCEL SUMMER JUMP OFF 2021- Gold Championship- UA ATX Future VS Killeen Assassins

EXCEL SUMMER JUMP OFF 2021- Gold Championship- UA ATX Future VS Killeen Assassins

Gold JV Championship Action between UA ATX Future and Killeen Assassins from the 2021 Excel Summer Jump Off in Austin, TX on June 5-6, 2021. The big boys always put on a show and this championship lived up to the hype. Check out the action and make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Excel Tournament Series YouTube page and FOLLOW our IG, Facebook, and Twitter pages for all of the action at your fingertips. #ExcelSummerJumpOff21 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Killeen / youtube.com

EXCEL SUMMER JUMP OFF 2021-Rose Championship-Nike Pro Skills ATX VS Killeen KC Lady Ballers

EXCEL SUMMER JUMP OFF 2021-Rose Championship-Nike Pro Skills ATX VS Killeen KC Lady Ballers

Rose JV Championship Action between Nike Pro Skills-ATX and Killeen KC Lady Ballers from the 2021 Excel Summer Jump Off in Austin, TX on June 5-6, 2021. Highly contested and well played championship between these two CTX powerhouses. Check out the action and make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Excel Tournament Series YouTube page and FOLLOW our IG, Facebook, and Twitter pages for all of the action at your fingertips. #ExcelSummerJumpOff21 Read more

Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
7
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Live events coming up in Killeen

1. GOSPEL MEETING: Save the dates of June 27-29 for our Summer Gospel Meeting with Antoine N. Holloway; 2. Texas Metaphysical Fair in Killeen, Texas; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. MGA 2 Man Scramble; 5. Nephew Tommy (21+ Event);
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Killeen, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

What's up: News headlines in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) What’s going on in Killeen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Killeen area, click here.