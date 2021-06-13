The lineup: Sports news in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cedar Rapids area.

Five Seasons Ski Team is a Family Affair CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a year off for Covid, the Five Season’s Ski team is back performing this year. Fans will see everything from acrobatic ski jumping to sky high pyramids. The ski team that performs on Thursday nights at Ellis Park is a family affair. They have 4 different father-D=daughter duos performing together. Read more

KCRG honors 37 Athlete of the Week Winners CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We battled through the Pandemic and the Derecho and still managed to have another great year for the Athlete of the Week program, sponsored Cedar Rapids Toyota. Here is a look back at our 37 winners this season. Read more

Cedar Rapids Mini Golf Course to Host Grand Opening Today Mini Pines Golf Course is finally ready to welcome golfers!. According to the City of Cedar Rapids website, Mini Pines Golf Course will hold a grand opening celebration today at 3800 42nd Street NE, right next to Twin Pines Golf Course. The website says:. "Mini Pines overlooks Twin Pines Golf... Read more

