Mckinney, TX

Your Mckinney lifestyle news

Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Texas / nbcdfw.com

Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $5M Claimed a Month Before Expiration Date

A McKinney resident claims to have won the $5 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #963, located at 1750 Wilmeth Road, in McKinney. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This comes after it was reported that if the winners didn’t claim the tickets in... Read more

Mckinney / communityimpact.com

JC’s Burger House in McKinney serves fresh burgers daily

In 2010, after working in the corporate world for 28 years, Bill Oglesby found himself at a fork in the road. He could continue on the path he was on or pursue his goal of owning his own business. He opted for the entrepreneurial route. “At that time, I started... Read more

Mckinney / bubblelife.com

Magic Cup Cafe Opens Its First Franchise Location With Six Additional Cafes Planned in the DFW Market

Magic Cup Cafe Joins McKinney’s Diverse Lineup of Flavorful Hot Spots, Brings Fresh Taste to the DFW Area. Located at 7701 Stacy Rd., Suite 100, the McKinney cafe will welcome customers starting this June, bringing Magic Cup’s trademark selection of naturally flavored, internationally inspired novelty drinks to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for the very first time. The location will also feature a drive-through (and will be the only boba shop in the region to do so), allowing for safe and easy pickup as Texas continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic. Read more

Mckinney / mckinneyonline.com

Hip Fractures Are Preventable Traumas

McKINNEY – Area rugs, personal walkers or scooters, poor lighting, medication and pets are the primary cause of falls in the home. According to the CDC, falls send more than 300,000 patients a year to the hospital with hip fractures, the majority occurring in patients 65 years or older. With... Read more

