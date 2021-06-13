Your Mckinney lifestyle news

(MCKINNEY, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $5M Claimed a Month Before Expiration Date A McKinney resident claims to have won the $5 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #963, located at 1750 Wilmeth Road, in McKinney. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This comes after it was reported that if the winners didn’t claim the tickets in... Read more

JC’s Burger House in McKinney serves fresh burgers daily In 2010, after working in the corporate world for 28 years, Bill Oglesby found himself at a fork in the road. He could continue on the path he was on or pursue his goal of owning his own business. He opted for the entrepreneurial route. “At that time, I started... Read more

Magic Cup Cafe Opens Its First Franchise Location With Six Additional Cafes Planned in the DFW Market Magic Cup Cafe Joins McKinney’s Diverse Lineup of Flavorful Hot Spots, Brings Fresh Taste to the DFW Area. Located at 7701 Stacy Rd., Suite 100, the McKinney cafe will welcome customers starting this June, bringing Magic Cup’s trademark selection of naturally flavored, internationally inspired novelty drinks to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for the very first time. The location will also feature a drive-through (and will be the only boba shop in the region to do so), allowing for safe and easy pickup as Texas continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic. Read more

