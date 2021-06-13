What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MO) Life in Columbia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Starting tomorrow, the state is set to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Missouri is among the first states to end pandemic-related programs for people who are out of work. At least 24 states led by Republican governors have decided to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits early for residents. The federal program, which The post Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Bear spotted in Ashland, Missouri just south of Columbia ASHLAND, Mo. — Police in central Missouri made a surprising find this morning: a large paw print made by a bear. Police said several residents and an officer all reported sightings of the bear early June 10. A picture shared to social media shows a wet spot on the ground in the shape of a paw with long toes. Read more

Show-Me State Games bring post-pandemic hope to Columbia residents, city leaders COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia city leaders, residents, participants and vendors say they are thrilled to see large-scale events like the Show-Me State Games and Missouri State Senior Games return to Columbia. The State Senior Games kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday with more than 20 sports for participants... Read more

