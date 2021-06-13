Cancel
Columbia, MO

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Columbia

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Life in Columbia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Missouri / abc17news.com

Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday

Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Starting tomorrow, the state is set to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Missouri is among the first states to end pandemic-related programs for people who are out of work. At least 24 states led by Republican governors have decided to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits early for residents. The federal program, which The post Missouri to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Missouri / fox4kc.com

Bear spotted in Ashland, Missouri just south of Columbia

Bear spotted in Ashland, Missouri just south of Columbia

ASHLAND, Mo. — Police in central Missouri made a surprising find this morning: a large paw print made by a bear. Police said several residents and an officer all reported sightings of the bear early June 10. A picture shared to social media shows a wet spot on the ground in the shape of a paw with long toes. Read more

the bears are only looking for food they have young ones ..this time of year ..I love black bears ..

the new reporters live in the citys and making a big deal out of nothing we also get raccoons foxes..I live in southern east Missouri..its nothing to in counter bears foxes raccoon deer in this small town

Missouri / newspressnow.com

Show-Me State Games bring post-pandemic hope to Columbia residents, city leaders

Show-Me State Games bring post-pandemic hope to Columbia residents, city leaders

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia city leaders, residents, participants and vendors say they are thrilled to see large-scale events like the Show-Me State Games and Missouri State Senior Games return to Columbia. The State Senior Games kicked off Thursday and will run through Sunday with more than 20 sports for participants... Read more

Missouri / abc17news.com

Missouri receives more coronavirus vaccines this week than past two combined

Missouri receives more coronavirus vaccines this week than past two combined

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to state data, Missouri received more vaccines this week than the past two weeks combined. This week, the state received 7,540 doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccineS. The prior week of June 1-6, the state received a fraction of the current weeks order, with 1,670 doses. The The post Missouri receives more coronavirus vaccines this week than past two combined appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Columbia Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbia Saturday

(COLUMBIA, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Break Time at 1406 Grindstone Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to MFA at 601 West Blvd N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.