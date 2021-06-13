Cancel
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Melbourne

Posted by 
Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Melbourne / mynews13.com

Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ this weekend

Melbourne dog to strut in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ this weekend

MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a "tail" of success for one Melbourne dog and his owner: This weekend, he's stepping in the ring to compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. What You Need To Know. Melbourne Coton de Tulear dog will compete in Westminster dog... Read more

Melbourne / clickorlando.com

Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure

Wickham Park in Melbourne reopens after brush fire prompts closure

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Wickham Park in Melbourne reopened Friday to pedestrians and vehicles after being closed due to high winds leading to possible flare ups from a recent brush fire. Brevard County Parks and Recreation officials initially closed the park saying there was ongoing smoldering and hot spots that could... Read more

Melbourne / clickorlando.com

Melbourne / facebook.com

Catering Planning available at Nomad Market Eatery Melbourne, FL.

Catering Planning available at Nomad Market Eatery Melbourne, FL.

Catering Events are always planned, but never boring. Read more

Melbourne, FL
With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

