‘Trust is the Foundation of our Greatest Personal Freedom,’ says prominent ethics coach and PhD

Seattle, WA—Every moment of our lives, we make choices. Some of our choices can change the world, and some of our choices only change one moment of the day, but each choice we make has the potential to change the world for the better. What would happen if you could trust yourself to make good, moral choices all the time? What would happen if you could trust those around you to make good, moral choices all the time? How much happier and fulfilled would we be as a society?