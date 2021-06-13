Manchester School of Technology graduates 65 and says farewell to 15-year principal
MANCHESTER, NH – It was a bittersweet graduation ceremony for Manchester School of Technology High School’s graduating class of 2021. Sixty-five graduates were recognized for their academic achievements, scholarships and awards, and they said goodbye to their high school years, ready to move on to the next challenge. Meanwhile, Principal Karen Machado is saying goodbye to the school she has led for the past 15 years.manchesterinklink.com