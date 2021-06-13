Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Manchester School of Technology graduates 65 and says farewell to 15-year principal

By Ryan Lessard
manchesterinklink.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – It was a bittersweet graduation ceremony for Manchester School of Technology High School’s graduating class of 2021. Sixty-five graduates were recognized for their academic achievements, scholarships and awards, and they said goodbye to their high school years, ready to move on to the next challenge. Meanwhile, Principal Karen Machado is saying goodbye to the school she has led for the past 15 years.

manchesterinklink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Education
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh#Manchester School Board#Mst#Skills Usa#Emt#Manchester Ink Link#Lawrence High School#Cte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

China: 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered

China announced on Sunday that over 1 billion coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered within its borders. As The Associated Press reports, the pace of vaccinations in China has sped up recently after initially getting off to a slow start. The country's National Health Commission did not specify how many people have been vaccinated, however most vaccines approved for use in China are administered in two doses, as is the case with most other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.