Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Yuma area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act New information has surfaced about the kittens that were left trapped under the hot desert sun over the weekend. The post Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act appeared first on KYMA. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Louis Scott says “I’m going to Disneyland, baby” after winning the Week in Paradise YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a chilled room at Amberly's Place 4 of the 10 winners of last week's 'Week in Paradise' contest sat idle. Among the winners was Louis Scott who tells us that he has supported Amberly's Place since it was created over two decades ago. Scott took home the Disneyland package which he says he will give to his daughter. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act New information has surfaced about the kittens that were left trapped under the hot desert sun over the weekend. The post Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act appeared first on KYMA. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE