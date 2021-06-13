Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yuma

Posted by 
Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 7 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Yuma area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Yuma / kyma.com

Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act

Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act

New information has surfaced about the kittens that were left trapped under the hot desert sun over the weekend. The post Humane Society calls animal cruelty case an inhumane act appeared first on KYMA. Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Louis Scott says “I’m going to Disneyland, baby” after winning the Week in Paradise

Louis Scott says “I’m going to Disneyland, baby” after winning the Week in Paradise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a chilled room at Amberly's Place 4 of the 10 winners of last week's 'Week in Paradise' contest sat idle. Among the winners was Louis Scott who tells us that he has supported Amberly's Place since it was created over two decades ago. Scott took home the Disneyland package which he says he will give to his daughter. Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Yuma / kyma.com

Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

What’s up Yuma: Local events calendar

1. Grand Opening Celebration; 2. Webinar: Prepare for a high-demand career in education in Yuma and the Gila Valley; 3. Father's Day Potluck; 4. Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School; 5. Colorado River State Historic Park Summer Camps;
Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

Yuma events coming up

1. Yuma Gun & Knife Show; 2. PetVet at Tractor Supply Company; 3. MCAS Yuma Evening Brief; 4. Music On The Patio; 5. Rusted Relics Vintage Market;
Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

What's up: Top news in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Yuma area. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Yuma

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this great investment property; remodeled, 2306 square feet, close to schools, shopping center and Yuma parks and recreation fields.<p><strong>For open house
Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Yuma?

(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1462 S Pacific Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Speedway at 351 E 16Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Yuma, AZPosted by
Yuma Daily

Yuma sports digest: Top stories today

(YUMA, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Yuma area. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.