Scott Hall Recalls Hulk Hogan's Reaction To Fans Chanting 'Hogan Sucks' After Joining The nWo

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
 7 days ago
Scott Hall was happy to see Hulk Hogan get a new shot at his career. Joining the latest episode of Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast (via AdFreeShows), Hall was asked about Hulk's initial feelings about joining the nWo and whether or not he had any hesitation to drop his patented red and yellow look. He admitted that he didn't have a relationship with Hogan at the time, but shared that the 'Hogan Sucks' chants did get to the Hall of Famer.

