Scott Hall Recalls Hulk Hogan's Reaction To Fans Chanting 'Hogan Sucks' After Joining The nWo

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Raquel Gonzalez spoke about the people who have compared her to Diesel and if she’s spoken to Kevin Nash about it. Here are highlights:. On Raquel and Dakota Kai being compared to Diesel and Shawn Michaels: “These are legends. These are icons and to be compared to them and to hear from their mouths as well that they see a little bit of them in us, it’s very humbling, it’s very rewarding and it’s very hard to believe. It’s surreal. All of us growing up watching them, we always dreamed about working with them or getting to talk with them or even just getting to meet them and now we just have the opportunity of not just learning from them, but even hearing from them that they’re proud of us and that they see a lot in us. It’s just hard to put into words to describe the feeling of it.”