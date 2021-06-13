Your Springfield lifestyle news

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Springfield, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Public Health Officials Announce 366 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers fo Continue Reading Read more

New Starbucks opens Monday in Springfield with layout that focuses on drive-thru customer Starbucks' newest Springfield address opens Monday with a layout that shows the brand’s new focus on the drive-thru customer. The new stand-alone structure at 3190 S. Dirksen Parkway has a smaller footprint than previous floor plans for the Seattle-based company that originally enticed customers to linger longer with seating nooks and free WI-FI. Read more

Springfield's mask mandate could end next week SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield officials are looking to get rid of the city's mask mandate. This comes just days before the State of Illinois fully reopens. The proposed ordinance to repeal face coverings was passed through the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, June 8. Now, it makes its... Read more

