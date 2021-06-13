Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tyler

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 7 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Life in Tyler has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tyler area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tyler / classicrock961.com

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

I thought I'd take a little trip down memory lane, A Flashback Friday if you will. Before Walmart was the number one retailer in the world, before JC Penny, even before Target, there was Montgomery Ward. There used to be a two story shopping experience where Tyler Spine and Joint is now full of electronics, the latest fashions, home goods and an escalator I loved playing on. Read more

Comments
avatar

I loved Montgomery ward on a quiet evening even at a young age . I hated to see it. Lose

1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tyler / tylerpaper.com

Active girl Ally available for adoption from Pets Fur People

Active girl Ally available for adoption from Pets Fur People

Ally is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ally weighs 60 pounds and is one year old. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally would thrive as a member of an active family. Best of all, Ally is house trained and loves to go for rides in the car. She also likes the companionship of other dogs. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ally, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tyler / kltv.com

Zoo trip provides new teaching opportunity for East Texas ministry group

Zoo trip provides new teaching opportunity for East Texas ministry group

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leaders at Hainesville Baptist Church took a slightly different approach than normal to teach kids about nature. A Thursday trip to Caldwell Zoo made for a unique Kid’s First Children’s Ministry Trip. “With COVID and everything going on, it kind of was hard to get them... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Tyler / classicrock961.com

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

I thought I'd take a little trip down memory lane, A Flashback Friday if you will. Before Walmart was the number one retailer in the world, before JC Penny, even before Target, there was Montgomery Ward. There used to be a two story shopping experience where Tyler Spine and Joint is now full of electronics, the latest fashions, home goods and an escalator I loved playing on. Read more

Comments
avatar

I loved Montgomery ward on a quiet evening even at a young age . I hated to see it. Lose

1 reply

Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
10
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

Tyler events coming soon

1. Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards; 2. Gong and Glow; 3. Soul Jerk Sunday Social/Father's Day edition; 4. Networking and Lead Share; 5. 2021 State of the City Luncheon;
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

Trending local sports in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Tyler-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

Tyler-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Stunning Modern style fully furnished boathouse sits on a beautiful 1.49 acre elevated lot overlooking gorgeous Lake Tyler. This 1600 sq ft
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

Sports wrap: Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Tyler area. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Tyler sports stories like these, click here.