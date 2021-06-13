What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Life in Tyler has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler I thought I'd take a little trip down memory lane, A Flashback Friday if you will. Before Walmart was the number one retailer in the world, before JC Penny, even before Target, there was Montgomery Ward. There used to be a two story shopping experience where Tyler Spine and Joint is now full of electronics, the latest fashions, home goods and an escalator I loved playing on.

Active girl Ally available for adoption from Pets Fur People Ally is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ally weighs 60 pounds and is one year old. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally would thrive as a member of an active family. Best of all, Ally is house trained and loves to go for rides in the car. She also likes the companionship of other dogs. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ally, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society's Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society's Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Zoo trip provides new teaching opportunity for East Texas ministry group TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leaders at Hainesville Baptist Church took a slightly different approach than normal to teach kids about nature. A Thursday trip to Caldwell Zoo made for a unique Kid's First Children's Ministry Trip. "With COVID and everything going on, it kind of was hard to get them...

