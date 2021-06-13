What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Life in Visalia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Months after losing son to cancer, Visalia man mourns death of daughter in hot car tragedy Last week, Ruben Campos Barrios found out his three-year-old daughter, Jessica Campos, died after being left in a scorching hot car.

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to...

Students at New Hampshire prom labeled vaccinated or unvaccinated with marker EXETER, N. H. (WJAR) — A New Hampshire state lawmaker criticized a school district for its approach to contact tracing at a prom. WBTS reported that school officials in Exeter labeled students at their prom last weekend with markers. Black for unvaccinated, red for vaccinated. "You had to produce your...

