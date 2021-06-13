What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Visalia
Months after losing son to cancer, Visalia man mourns death of daughter in hot car tragedy
Last week, Ruben Campos Barrios found out his three-year-old daughter, Jessica Campos, died after being left in a scorching hot car. Read more
God help this man . Theirs no excuse for leaving that baby in that car that mother needs to pay...
what a stupid and preventable death. I have three children of my own, and have taken care of countless children over the years. How do you not know where your child or the children you are required to take care of are at every minute?
Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more
would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol
how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers
Students at New Hampshire prom labeled vaccinated or unvaccinated with marker
EXETER, N. H. (WJAR) — A New Hampshire state lawmaker criticized a school district for its approach to contact tracing at a prom. WBTS reported that school officials in Exeter labeled students at their prom last weekend with markers. Black for unvaccinated, red for vaccinated. "You had to produce your... Read more
Visalia Adventure Park
Beat the heat with us! Read more