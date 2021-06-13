Cancel
Visalia, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Visalia

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 7 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Life in Visalia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Visalia / abc30.com

Months after losing son to cancer, Visalia man mourns death of daughter in hot car tragedy

Last week, Ruben Campos Barrios found out his three-year-old daughter, Jessica Campos, died after being left in a scorching hot car. Read more

Comments
avatar

God help this man . Theirs no excuse for leaving that baby in that car that mother needs to pay...

45 likes 1 dislike

avatar

what a stupid and preventable death. I have three children of my own, and have taken care of countless children over the years. How do you not know where your child or the children you are required to take care of are at every minute?

42 likes 2 dislikes

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

New Hampshire / bakersfieldnow.com

Students at New Hampshire prom labeled vaccinated or unvaccinated with marker

EXETER, N. H. (WJAR) — A New Hampshire state lawmaker criticized a school district for its approach to contact tracing at a prom. WBTS reported that school officials in Exeter labeled students at their prom last weekend with markers. Black for unvaccinated, red for vaccinated. "You had to produce your... Read more

Visalia / facebook.com

Visalia Adventure Park

Beat the heat with us! Read more

Related