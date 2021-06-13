Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Travis Kelce: Browns ‘neck and neck’ with Chiefs in AFC

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTight end Travis Kelce believes the Cleveland Browns are serious challengers to his Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC entering the 2021 season. Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was at Browns receiver Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game in a suburb of Cleveland. Kelce told the Akron Beacon Journal that he sees the Browns as “definitely a contender” coming off their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years.

www.nationalfootballpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neck And Neck#Playoff Games#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Kansas City Chiefs#The Akron Beacon Journal#Afc Divisional Round#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Softball
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Travis Kelce has interesting take on Browns as contenders

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs met in the AFC Divisional round of the 2020 playoffs. That means Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a first-hand look at the up-and-coming Browns team, and it’s safe to say he came away impressed. Kelce attended Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s celebrity...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Travis Kelce calls Cleveland Browns contenders

While speaking at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce said the Cleveland Browns are contenders. It’s easy for those of us who pay attention to the Cleveland Browns every day to call them contenders in 2021. We have seen them grow as a team and win 11 games in the regular season before scoring a win in a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Daily Dawg Tags: Baker Mayfield not sweating an extension

The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know, including quarterback Baker Mayfield discussing a possible extension. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to say all the right things. Entering his fourth season in the league, the arrow has never been pointing higher for him than it is right now.
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Travis Kelce: AFC has good teams all over the place

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said recently that he thinks they and the Browns are “definitely neck and neck” when it comes to teams who can contend in the AFC, but that doesn’t end the list of teams that are on his radar heading into the 2021 season. Kelce was asked about that comment during [more]
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shares his mindset heading into 2021 after Super Bowl LV loss

The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LV remains present in the team’s mind as players enter mandatory minicamp. The lopsided nature of the loss was surprising to many around the league, especially the players. Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has never been shy about discussing the topic since the loss occurred back in February. He is confident in the team’s ability to return to the success they have grown accustomed to over the past few seasons.
NFL247Sports

Riddick: Chiefs could have best offensive line of Mahomes era

The Kansas City Chiefs went into the offseason attempting to make sure that they could protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And ESPN analyst and former NFL player Louis Riddick said the Chiefs have done just that, and more. “Been saying that #Chiefs could have their best OL they have had...
NFLallfans.co

Patrick Mahomes Hopes Tyrann Mathieu Stays with Chiefs for ‘As Long as I’m Here’

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes provided a ringing endorsement of teammate Tyrann Mathieu on Friday. “He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said of the two-time Pro Bowler. “You want him to be here for the long run and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here.”
NFLYardbarker

Do The Browns Have The Scariest Pass Rush In The NFL?

They want to hit quarterbacks. Cleveland boasts 3 former first-round draft picks in edge rushers Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Takk McKinley. Andrew Berry added a veteran interior rusher in Malik Jackson to line up next to Andrew Billings. But it might be the youngsters behind them that make the...
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains advantage of using multiple tight end sets

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fortunate to have two of the best tight ends in NFL history as flag bearers for the franchise. Tony Gonzalez is already a Pro Football Hall of Famer, holding numerous NFL and franchise records. The team’s current star, Travis Kelce, is on the same path. Kelce’s career is excelling rapidly as he is consistently in the conversation as the top tight end in the league.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 5 players who won’t be on the roster by Week 1

As the Cleveland Browns look to keep things going after a promising 2020 season, these five players will be gone by Week 1. Wait, the Cleveland Browns are actually good now? Under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, they went 11-5, blew out division rival Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round and gave the Chiefs a solid test in a Divisional Round loss.
NFLNY Daily News

Revealed: The NFL’s top-10 pressure players

Football is a game built around extreme excitement, but which NFL players can handle the heat the most when the in-game intensity ramps up? We asked our football experts to pick their top-10 NFL stars based on gameplay pressure management – read on to discover which players make the cut!
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Cleveland Browns who could be cut before seeing the field in 2021

The Cleveland Browns will have a ton of competition in camp this year. See which five players may not even get a shot to play a meaningful snap in 2021. Every single team in the NFL will have some difficult decisions to get their final roster in place before week one of the NFL season. That includes the Cleveland Browns who likely have 60-65 players on the roster currently who will make a day one depth chart. The issue is, the Browns will only be able to keep 53 of those players.
NFLYardbarker

Baker Mayfield expected to get contract extension before Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson sign theirs?

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield joins other quarterbacks in that of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson from the 2018 NFL Draft class eligible for an extension this offseason. It was previously noted that the former Heisman winner at Oklahoma was not in a rush to sign said extension. Common sense also seemed to dictate that the Browns might want to see more out of him in 2021 before committing long-term to the signal-caller. After all, Mayfield struggled through his first two NFL seasons before breaking out big time during the 2020 campaign.