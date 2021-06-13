Travis Kelce: Browns ‘neck and neck’ with Chiefs in AFC

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes provided a ringing endorsement of teammate Tyrann Mathieu on Friday. “He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said of the two-time Pro Bowler. “You want him to be here for the long run and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here.”