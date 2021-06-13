Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady, NY

Trending lifestyle headlines in Schenectady

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 7 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Schenectady / dailygazette.com

New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — A casino industry veteran has been named general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Rick Richards began his career in Nevada more than 40 years ago and most recently was vice president and general manager of Las Vegas-based Station Casinos. He has received approval of the New... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Schenectady / dailygazette.com

New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — A casino industry veteran has been named general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Rick Richards began his career in Nevada more than 40 years ago and most recently was vice president and general manager of Las Vegas-based Station Casinos. He has received approval of the New... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Capital District / timesunion.com

With most students vaccinated, colleges soften restrictions for summer

With most students vaccinated, colleges soften restrictions for summer

With most faculty and students vaccinated, colleges and universities in the Capital Region are easing COVID-19 restrictions for summer. Based on May 13 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Union College in Schenectady no longer requires masks outdoors regardless of vaccination status or distance between people. Indoors,... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Albany / q1057.com

7 Suggestions for Capital Region Father’s Day Fun

7 Suggestions for Capital Region Father’s Day Fun

23Father's Day is Sunday June 20th and I'm certain your father would like nothing more than to spend time with you. I'm a dad, I know these things. So what will you do? Where will you take your pops? The city of Albany has made it pretty easy for you this year with their Dad Fest celebration! Read more

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady Daily

Schenectady, NY
19
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Schenectady Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Schenectady Daily

Live events coming up in Schenectady

1. The Henchmen @ the 2021 Harley Rendezvous; 2. 22nd Annual Cruisin On The Avenue Father's Day Carshow - Village of Scotia, NY; 3. 2021 NYWG Encampment — Civil Air Patrol Lt. Quentin Roosevelt Cadet Squadron NER NY 288; 4. Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern; 5. Welcome
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Schenectady Daily

What's up: Top news in Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) What’s going on in Schenectady? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Schenectady area, click here.