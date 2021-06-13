Trending lifestyle headlines in Schenectady
(SCHENECTADY, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady
SCHENECTADY — A casino industry veteran has been named general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Rick Richards began his career in Nevada more than 40 years ago and most recently was vice president and general manager of Las Vegas-based Station Casinos. He has received approval of the New... Read more
New general manager named for Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady
SCHENECTADY — A casino industry veteran has been named general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady. Rick Richards began his career in Nevada more than 40 years ago and most recently was vice president and general manager of Las Vegas-based Station Casinos. He has received approval of the New... Read more
With most students vaccinated, colleges soften restrictions for summer
With most faculty and students vaccinated, colleges and universities in the Capital Region are easing COVID-19 restrictions for summer. Based on May 13 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Union College in Schenectady no longer requires masks outdoors regardless of vaccination status or distance between people. Indoors,... Read more
7 Suggestions for Capital Region Father’s Day Fun
23Father's Day is Sunday June 20th and I'm certain your father would like nothing more than to spend time with you. I'm a dad, I know these things. So what will you do? Where will you take your pops? The city of Albany has made it pretty easy for you this year with their Dad Fest celebration! Read more