Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Las Cruces area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
New Mexico / kisselpaso.com

Family-Friendly Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event Will Be in Las Cruces This Month

Family-Friendly Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event Will Be in Las Cruces This Month

Las Cruces will be overrun by giant lizards this month. A trip to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds on the last weekend in June will take dinosaur fans back to a time when giant reptiles roamed the earth. Before making a stop at Sunland Park Mall at the beginning... Read more

Comments
avatar

This will be awesome, our kids here need things to do. keep stepping it up.Las Cruces, I promise you its appreciated 😁

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Las Cruces / lascrucesbulletin.com

Jardin de los Niños has ribbon cutting on trauma care center

Jardin de los Niños has ribbon cutting on trauma care center

Jardin de los Niños CEO Michelle Adames, Ph.D., and her staff, volunteers, clients and supporters cut the ribbon May 21 as Jardin became the first trauma-informed care center in New Mexico endorsed by the New Mexico Association for Infant Mental Health (NMAIMH). “This achievement is the result of the hard... Read more

Comments
avatar

just another organization that gets gov.money tax dollars to help people stay home and not work

avatar

we try to give you an education but you still don't speak English. maybe the apeman can

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Las Cruces / kfoxtv.com

Las Cruces to open outdoor swimming pools, splash pads

Las Cruces to open outdoor swimming pools, splash pads

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — As temperatures soar into the triple-digits in Las Cruces, there are plans to open outdoor swimming pools and splash pads this month so people can cool off. The city of Las Cruces will open its outdoor swimming pools, downtown interactive fountain and splash pad on... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Las Cruces / las-cruces.org

Physical Fitness Exams in Las Cruces; Recruiters in El Paso

Physical Fitness Exams in Las Cruces; Recruiters in El Paso

Staff from the Las Cruces Police Department’s Training Academy will have a busy weekend with Physical Fitness Exams to be held Saturday morning in Las Cruces and a recruiting booth both days in El Paso. The Academy will host a Physical Fitness Exam beginning at the top of each hour... Read more

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
6
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Las Cruces right now

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Las Cruces area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2711 N Telshor Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pic Quik at 1501 E Amador Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Las Cruces Saturday

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Las Cruces, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pic Quik at 825 Avenida De Mesilla was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pic Quik at 1501 E Amador Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.