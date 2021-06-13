‘Unexpected’ Star Myrka Cantu Flaunts Diamond Ring – Is She Married?

Steamy! Travis Barker shared sexy photos of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian sitting in his lap in his Cadillac on Friday, June 18. “She likes riding with the top down,” the 45-year-old captioned the set of three sultry snapshots of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January. In the first photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was dressed in a black tube top and black leather flares. In the second pic, the 42-year-old sat on her boyfriends lap in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The Blink-182 drummer had his left hand wrapped around Kourt’s waist. The happy couple were all smiles as they were caught laughing in the final photo.