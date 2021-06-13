Cancel
South Bend, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in South Bend

South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 7 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in South Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

South Bend / 953mnc.com

South Bend Cubs to host vaccination clinic

South Bend Cubs to host vaccination clinic

The South Bend Cubs are gearing up to host another vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older. On June 30, from 9 am to 3 pm, the first dose of Pfizer vaccine will be available at Four Winds Field. A second does will be available on July 21, from 9 am to 3 pm. Read more

South Bend / 953mnc.com

More Naloxone kits donated to fight opioid overdoses in St. Joseph County

More Naloxone kits donated to fight opioid overdoses in St. Joseph County

A nonprofit group has placed more Naloxone boxes in South Bend. The medication, which reverses the effects of opioid drugs, can be a lifesaver for people affected by substance abuse. WSBT reports that The Alcohol & Addictions Resource Center has partnered with Overdose Lifeline to place a NaloxBox at the... Read more

I think it's a great idea now people just have to learn how to give the shots to the people

South Bend / wndu.com

Barnes and Thornburg partnering with food trucks, portion of sales going to non-profits

Barnes and Thornburg partnering with food trucks, portion of sales going to non-profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is launching “Food Truck Philanthropy” this summer. Barnes and Thornburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide food with a portion of sales going to local non-profits. Today they hosted Rico Suave’s Taco Truck with proceeds going to La Casa de... Read more

South Bend / wndu.com

Medical Moment: Smart helmet detects Covid

Medical Moment: Smart helmet detects Covid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may look like a Darth Vader costume, but behind the visor of this helmet is a new technology that may help keep you safe from coronavirus. More details in the Medical Moment. As summer is soon upon us, people will start heading to airports. Read more

South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

South Bend Digest

Trending local sports in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in South Bend sports. For more stories from the South Bend area, click here.