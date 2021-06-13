Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in South Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

South Bend Cubs to host vaccination clinic The South Bend Cubs are gearing up to host another vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older. On June 30, from 9 am to 3 pm, the first dose of Pfizer vaccine will be available at Four Winds Field. A second does will be available on July 21, from 9 am to 3 pm. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

More Naloxone kits donated to fight opioid overdoses in St. Joseph County A nonprofit group has placed more Naloxone boxes in South Bend. The medication, which reverses the effects of opioid drugs, can be a lifesaver for people affected by substance abuse. WSBT reports that The Alcohol & Addictions Resource Center has partnered with Overdose Lifeline to place a NaloxBox at the... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Barnes and Thornburg partnering with food trucks, portion of sales going to non-profits SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is launching “Food Truck Philanthropy” this summer. Barnes and Thornburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide food with a portion of sales going to local non-profits. Today they hosted Rico Suave’s Taco Truck with proceeds going to La Casa de... Read more

TRENDING NOW