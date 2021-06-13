Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson
Rooted in Unity and Defiance, Operation Shoestring Innovates to Serve Children During Pandemic
Lakesha Partee remembers the first gathering of Operation Shoestring leaders in the week after schools and businesses across the state closed due to the rise in COVID cases. The group collected in the program office in midtown Jackson spread around a conference table. There was no laughter from the normally lively group. Fear, worry and shock filled the room instead. Read more
Chasing Smoke: The bizarre story of how Hunter Crisler got his dog back
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been almost a month since Hunter Crisler had his truck, motorcycle and dog stolen from a bar in Jackson, Mississippi. Crisler, a Clinton native, is in the marijuana industry in Colorado, where he has lived since 2013, and had paid into Mississippians for Medical Marijuana for first option at a production license for medical marijuana in Mississippi where, he thought, it would soon become legal. Read more
Weekend Picks 6-11-21
Has anyone else had a crazy week, or is that just me? Well, it’s finally Friday and time to shake off the stress of the work week and find something fun to do. Fortunately, as we head into summer, our options for weekend activities continue to increase. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids, a night out with friends, or just a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine after all the rain this week, there’s something going on in the metro area for you. Take a look at our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few examples to get you started. Read more
MSDH reports 236 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday, June 11. New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Thursday. One death occurred on June 8 in the county below:. Pike 1. Four deaths occurred... Read more