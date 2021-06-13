Cancel
Jackson, MS

Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson

Posted by 
Jackson Updates
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, MS)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jackson / mississippifreepress.org

Rooted in Unity and Defiance, Operation Shoestring Innovates to Serve Children During Pandemic

Rooted in Unity and Defiance, Operation Shoestring Innovates to Serve Children During Pandemic

Lakesha Partee remembers the first gathering of Operation Shoestring leaders in the week after schools and businesses across the state closed due to the rise in COVID cases. The group collected in the program office in midtown Jackson spread around a conference table. There was no laughter from the normally lively group. Fear, worry and shock filled the room instead. Read more

Jackson / wlox.com

Chasing Smoke: The bizarre story of how Hunter Crisler got his dog back

Chasing Smoke: The bizarre story of how Hunter Crisler got his dog back

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been almost a month since Hunter Crisler had his truck, motorcycle and dog stolen from a bar in Jackson, Mississippi. Crisler, a Clinton native, is in the marijuana industry in Colorado, where he has lived since 2013, and had paid into Mississippians for Medical Marijuana for first option at a production license for medical marijuana in Mississippi where, he thought, it would soon become legal. Read more

Jackson / jacksonfreepress.com

Weekend Picks 6-11-21

Weekend Picks 6-11-21

Has anyone else had a crazy week, or is that just me? Well, it’s finally Friday and time to shake off the stress of the work week and find something fun to do. Fortunately, as we head into summer, our options for weekend activities continue to increase. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids, a night out with friends, or just a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine after all the rain this week, there’s something going on in the metro area for you. Take a look at our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few examples to get you started. Read more

Jackson / wtva.com

MSDH reports 236 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Friday

MSDH reports 236 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 236 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday, June 11. New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Thursday. One death occurred on June 8 in the county below:. Pike 1. Four deaths occurred... Read more

Jackson Updates

ABOUT

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jackson, MS
Posted by
Jackson Updates

Coming soon: Jackson events

1. Shawn Williams Live at Martin's Dowmgown; 2. Reiki Workshop for Self Love + Empowerment; 3. Lucky Leaf Expo Jackson 2021; 4. Beyond Beauty Presents Beauty and Body Expo; 5. Dear Silas Live In Concert;