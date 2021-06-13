Trending lifestyle headlines in Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Rooted in Unity and Defiance, Operation Shoestring Innovates to Serve Children During Pandemic Lakesha Partee remembers the first gathering of Operation Shoestring leaders in the week after schools and businesses across the state closed due to the rise in COVID cases. The group collected in the program office in midtown Jackson spread around a conference table. There was no laughter from the normally lively group. Fear, worry and shock filled the room instead. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Chasing Smoke: The bizarre story of how Hunter Crisler got his dog back JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been almost a month since Hunter Crisler had his truck, motorcycle and dog stolen from a bar in Jackson, Mississippi. Crisler, a Clinton native, is in the marijuana industry in Colorado, where he has lived since 2013, and had paid into Mississippians for Medical Marijuana for first option at a production license for medical marijuana in Mississippi where, he thought, it would soon become legal. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Weekend Picks 6-11-21 Has anyone else had a crazy week, or is that just me? Well, it’s finally Friday and time to shake off the stress of the work week and find something fun to do. Fortunately, as we head into summer, our options for weekend activities continue to increase. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids, a night out with friends, or just a reason to get out and enjoy the sunshine after all the rain this week, there’s something going on in the metro area for you. Take a look at our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few examples to get you started. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE